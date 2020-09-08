Liev Schreiber To Star in ACROSS THE RIVER AND INTO THE TREES

The film is an adaptation of the book by Ernest Hemingway.

Deadline reports that Liev Schreiber has joined the cast of "Across The River And Into The Trees," an upcoming adaptation of Ernest Hemingway's novel.

Matilda De Angelis (The Prize), Laura Morante (Cherry On The Cake), Javier Camara (Truman) and Giancarlo Giannini (Seven Beauties) are also attached to star.

Schreiber plays Colonel Richard Cantwell, Hemingway's semi-autobiographical lead character who is an American officer serving in Italy right after World War II, facing up to the news of his terminal illness with stoic disregard.

Determined to spend his weekend in quiet solitude, he commandeers a military driver to facilitate a simple duck hunting trip and a visit to his old haunts in Venice. As his plans begin to unravel, a chance encounter with a young countess begins to kindle in him the hope of renewal. The novel was the penultimate to be published while the writer was alive.

Heralded as "the finest American theater actor of his generation" by the New York Times, Liev Schreiber has won five Golden Globe Award nominations and three Primetimes Emmy nominations for his starring title role in Ray Donovan, Showtime's powerful family drama.



Schreiber's work has also earned him praise in film, theater and television. His portrayal of Orson Welles in Benjamin Ross' RKO 281 brought Schreiber Emmy and Golden Globe Award nominations. His other telefilm credits include George C. Wolfe's Lackawanna Blues and John Erman's The Sunshine Boys. In 2010, Schreiber received his third Tony nomination for his role in Arthur Miller's A View from the Bridge, alongside Scarlett Johansson. His performance as Ricky Roma in David Mamet's Glengarry Glen Ross earned him his first Tony Award. He was again a Tony nominee for his portrayal of Barry Champlain in the 2007 Broadway revival Talk Radio.

Read the original story on Deadline.

View More TV Stories Related Articles