Lesley Manville Will Play Princess Margaret in Season Five of THE CROWN

As announced on The Crown's official Twitter account, Lesley Manville will take on the role of Princess Margaret in the fifth season of the Netflix series!

"I could not be happier to be playing Princess Margaret," Manville said in a quote posted on Twitter. "The baton is being passed on from two formidable actresses and I really don't want to let the side down. Furthermore, to play siblings with my dear friend Imelda Staunton will be nothing short of complete joy."

Lesley Manville will play Princess Margaret in the fifth season of The Crown. pic.twitter.com/R5aZEBOW0t - The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) July 2, 2020

The Crown is a historical drama web television series about the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, created and principally written by Peter Morgan, and produced by Left Bank Pictures and Sony Pictures Television for Netflix. It grew out of Morgan's film The Queen (2006) and his stage play The Audience (2013),

The first season covers the period from Queen Elizabeth and Philip, Duke of Edinburgh's marriage in 1947 to the disintegration of her sister Princess Margaret's engagement to Group Captain Peter Townsend in 1955. The second season covers the period from the Suez Crisis in 1956 to the retirement of Prime Minister Harold Macmillan in 1963 and the birth of Prince Edward in 1964. The third season spans the period between 1964 and 1977, including Harold Wilson's two periods as prime minister, and introduces Camilla Shand. The fourth will include Margaret Thatcher's premiership and introduce Lady Diana Spencer. The fifth and final season will cover the Queen's reign into the 21st century.

