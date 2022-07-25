Lena Dunham's CATHERINE CALLED BIRDY to Have World Premiere at TIFF

TIFF is excited to announce Lena Dunham's Catherine Called Birdy will have its World Premiere at the 47th edition of the Festival.

The year? 1290. In the Medieval English village of Stonebridge, Lady Catherine (known as Birdy) is the youngest child of Lord Rollo and Lady Aislinn. Her playground is Stonebridge Manor, a house that, like the family, has seen better days. Financially destitute and utterly greedy, Rollo sees his daughter as his path out of financial ruin by marrying her off to a wealthy man for money and land.

But Birdy, like all the great teen heroines, is spirited, clever, and adventurous-and ready to put off any suitor that comes in increasingly ingenious ways. Her imagination, defiance and deep belief in her own right to independence put her on a COLLISION COURSE with her parents. When the most vile suitor of all arrives, they are presented with the ultimate test of love for their daughter.

From Prime Video, Catherine Called Birdy stars Bella Ramsey, Lesley Sharp, Sophie Okonedo, Joe Alwyn, Isis Hainsworth, Dean-Charles Chapman, Paul Kaye, with Billie Piper and Andrew Scott. It is directed by and screenplay written by Lena Dunham, based on the book by Karen Cushman. Producers are Eric Fellner, Tim Bevan, Dunham, and Jo Wallett.