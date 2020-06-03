'Lena: A Moment With The Lady' Will Air Today on PBS WNET

Lena: A Moment with the Lady uses powerful vocals and a rich storyline to share the most pivotal moments in Lena Horne's life with Broadway veteran and creator, Syndee portraying the iconic Ms. Horne in her fight for the right to be seen and understood as simply human. Created by Winters and award-winning playwright Mfoniso Udofia (The Ufot Cycle), Lena: A Moment with the Lady is performed by Syndee Winters, Kyle Taylor Parker (Charlie And The Chocolate Factory) & Dana Watkins and directed by Logan Vaughn with music by Andromeda Turre.

The episode streams at 12pm ET and broadcasts on air at 8pm ET on PBS WNET (check local listings). At 6pm ET, Syndee Winters will livestream a Q+A and perform songs from Lesson: From A Lady, a recorded album inspired by Ms. Lena Horne on her Facebook and Instagram Accounts @SyndeeWinters.

Horne's story and her legacy is kept alive by the generation that ultimately freed her spirit; the young generation. Keeping the embers of justice burning within while managing fears, Lena Horne survived and became one of the brightest stars in American entertainment and activism. She also became the blueprint that broke barriers for generations after her passing in 2010 at 92 years of age.

"In her way, Horne's mission was simple: survive and show excellence", says Ms. Winters. "My intention for sharing moments of Ms. Horne's life is to keep her blueprint alive by using her story to continue BREAKING BARRIERS and build new structures for the next generation."

"I didn't want anybody to destroy me." Lena Horne, quoted in an interview with African American poet Nikki Giovanni in response to the question: "You grew up with Billie Holiday and Dinah Washington, you survived, and they didn't... why?"

Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You