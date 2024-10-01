Leighton Meester Joins Season Two of Apple TV+ Series THE BUCCANEERS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Apple TV+ REVEALED via Instagram that Leighton Meester (“Single Parents,” “River Wild”) is set to join the season two cast of “The Buccaneers,” the acclaimed drama from The Forge, a Banijay UK company, inspired by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Edith Wharton’s unfinished final novel of the same name.

“The Buccaneers” stars Kristine Frøseth (“The Assistant,” “Sharp Stick”) as Nan St. George, Alisha Boe (“When You Finish Saving The World,” “13 Reasons Why”) as Conchita Closson, Josie Totah (“Saved by the Bell”) as Mabel Elmsworth, Aubri Ibrag (“Dive Club”) as Lizzy Elmsworth and Imogen Waterhouse (“The Outpost,” “Nocturnal Animals”) as Jinny St. George. Emmy Award winner Christina Hendricks (“Mad Men”) is Mrs. St. George, with Mia Threapleton (“Shadows,” “I Am Ruth”) as Honoria Marable.

In the first season of “The Buccaneers," a group of fun-loving young American girls exploded into the tightly corseted London of the 1870s…setting hearts racing and kicking off an Anglo-American culture clash. Now the Buccaneers are no longer the invaders - England is their home. In fact they’re practically running the place. Nan is the Duchess of Tintagel, the most influential woman in the country. Conchita is Lady Brightlingsea, heroine to a wave of young American heiresses. And Jinny is on every front-page, wanted for the kidnap of her unborn child. All of the girls have been forced to grow up and now have to fight to be heard, as they wrestle with romance, lust, jealousy, births and deaths... themes consuming all women of any age, no matter what year it is. Last time we got a taste of England. This time we’re in for a veritable feast.

The ensemble cast also includes Guy Remmers (“Lessons”) as Theo, Duke of Tintagel, Matthew Broome (“Scandaltown”) as Guy Thwarte, Josh Dylan (“Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again”) as Lord Richard Marable and Barney Fishwick (“Living”) as Lord James Seadown.

Since its global premiere, “The Buccaneers” has been hailed as a “lavish period drama that feels fresh and modern, with a fast-paced, twisting narrative” that “is a feminist love story about female friendships, shocking betrayals and the sacrifices women have made across time to release themselves and others from the shackles of shame,” and "a frenzied and delightful examination of the culture clash between American and British aristocracy.” “Decadent and delicious,” a “shot of adrenaline” and “a ton of fun to watch,” the series "wraps feminist fury in silk and lace” while “embracing an intersectional sort of female empowerment that features diverse casting, queer subplots, and sisterhood above all.” As each new episode of “The Buccaneers” debuted week-to-week on Apple TV+, the series received continuous praise from critics and fans around the world. The complete first season is now streaming on Apple TV+.

Written by series creator Katherine Jakeways (“Tracey Ullman’s Show,” “Where This Service Will Terminate”), season two is directed by BAFTA Award winner William McGregor (“Lockwood & Co.”), DGA Award winner Rachel Leiterman (“The Man in the High Castle”), John Hardwick (“One Day”) and Charlie Manton (“Everything Now”). Jakeways, BAFTA Award nominee Beth Willis (“Doctor Who,” “Ashes to Ashes,” “Help”) and BAFTA Award winner Susanna White (“Bleak House,” “Jane Eyre,” “Generation Kill”) serve as executive producers. “The Buccaneers” is produced for Apple TV+ by The Forge Entertainment, a Banijay UK company.

Photo Credit: ABC/Image Group LA

