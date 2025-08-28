Leanne Morgan Sets Date for New Netflix Comedy Special UNSPEAKABLE THINGS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Netflix has set a November 4 release date for Leanne Morgan's new stand-up special, Unspeakable Things. This is the comedian’s second hour-long Netflix stand-up special following her 2023 breakout special, “I’m Every Woman,” and the first of an additional two special deal made with the streamer alongside her new series Leanne.

In this new hour, the comedic powerhouse returns to the stage with her classic southern drawl and unique points of view, opening up about everything—from newfound stardom and family life, to trying CBD for the first and last time, serving up the kind of real, relatable, and sometimes cheeky stories you can’t get enough of.

Since the start of 2023, Leanne’s special “I'm Every Woman” has been Netflix’s most viewed stand-up from a female comedian globally. The new special is directed by Manny Rodriguez, with Leanne Morgan, Judi Marmel, and Emily Noonan serving as executive producers.

In addition to Leanne Morgan: Unspeakable Things, Netflix recently released Leanne, the scripted comedy from Morgan and Chuck Lorre, which debuted on Netflix’s Global Top 10. A third stand-up special is in the works.

Other comedians spanning multiple formats on Netflix include Bert Kreischer (Free Bert, Bert Kreischer: Lucky), Shane Gillis (Tires, Shane Gillis: Beautiful Dogs), Tom Segura (Bad Thoughts, Sledgehammer), John Mulaney (Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney), Kevin Hart (Lift, Fatherhood), Ali Wong (Ali Wong: Single Lady, BEEF, Always Be My Maybe), Michelle Buteau (Michelle Buteau: A Buteau-ful Mind at Radio City Hall, Survival of the Thickest).