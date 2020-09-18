Lady Gaga Releases Short Film for '911'

Her critically-acclaimed #1 off "Chromatica."

Today, Lady Gaga has released a short film for "911," off of her critically acclaimed #1 album Chromatica. The film was directed by award-winning director Tarsem and produced by the Artists Company. The film made its global broadcast premiere on YouTube, MTV Live, mtvU and on the Viacom Times Square billboard.

Tarsem and Gaga created an exclusive visual experience which will air only on LG OLED TV's. The film takes Tarsem's use of vibrant colors and dramatic blacks to the next level.

Lady Gaga has amassed an extraordinary 31 million global album sales and 171 million single sales, making her one of the best-selling musicians of all-time. She was nominated for an Academy Award for her performance in 2018's "A Star is Born". Gaga is one of the biggest living forces in social media with more than 59 million likes on Facebook, over 72 million followers on Twitter and more than 31 million followers on Instagram. Her fifth studio album, Joanne, was released in October 2016 and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200, marking her fourth consecutive No. 1 album - the first female to do so in the last seven years. Lady Gaga has also seen incredible touring success with Live Nation producing and promoting all of her tours since The Monster Ball tour (2009-2011), which was the highest-grossing tour for a debut artist in history. Since then, she's also entertained fans with her BORN THIS WAY Ball tour (2012-2013); the 2014 ArtRave: The ARTPOP Ball tour, and her 2015 tour collaboration with Tony Bennett.

Watch the short film here:

