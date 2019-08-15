LOVE, SIMON Series at Disney+ Casts Lead Actor

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a new Disney+ series based on the 2018 smash hit "Love, Simon" has found its leading actor.

Michael Cimino, who broke out in "Annabelle Comes Home," will play Victor, a new student at Creekwood High School. Ana Ortiz will star as Victor's mother, and Nick Robinson - who played the title role in the film - will produce and narrate the new show.

"Love, Simon" was based on a book by Becky Albertalli and was the first mainstream gay romance film ever marketed to teens. It starred Nick Robinson, Katherine Langford, Josh Duhamel, and Jennifer Garner.

"Love, Simon is a powerful story embraced by critics and audiences alike for its universal messages of authenticity, love, and acceptance," Agnes Chu, senior vp content at Disney+, said Thursday. "We are honored to partner with the talented team at 20th Century FOX Television to bring this new chapter of a beloved story to Disney+, continuing the personal and uplifting narrative that captivated fans of the original film."

The series, which is set in the world of the movie, follows Victor on his own journey of discovery as he's facing challenges at home, adjusting to a new city and struggling with his sexuality. When it all seems too much, he reaches out to Simon to help him navigate high school.

"We could not be more excited to be making Love, Simon for Disney+," said showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. "Writing Love, Simon was one of the most profound and enjoyable experiences of our careers to date and we are beyond thrilled that we get to revisit this world and tell the story of Victor, a brand-new Creekwood student, and his family and friends. We have a phenomenal group of writers with tremendously personal connections to the material crafting our episodes, and have assembled a dream team cast and crew to bring these stories to life, and cannot wait to share what we're working on with the world."

Watch the trailer for the 2018 film here:

Read the original story at The Hollywood Reporter.





