LIVE WITH KELLY & RYAN Returns With a 6-Week Ratings High Among Women 25-54

The new achievement happened during the week of July 4.

Jul. 19, 2022  

During the week of July 4, 2022, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" returned from a two-week hiatus to match a 6-week high among Women 25-54 (0.6 rating) - since the week of 6/23/22.

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" delivered week-to-week increases across all key Nielsen measures: Households (+7% - 1.5 rating vs. 1.4 rating), Total Viewers (+5% - 2.081 million vs. 1.990 million) and Women 25-54 (+20% - 0.6 rating vs. 0.5 rating).

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" ranked as the week's No. 1 daytime talk show - network or syndicated - in Households (1.5 rating), Total Viewers (2.081 million) and Women 25-54 (0.6 rating). In fact, "Live" stood as the No. 1 daytime talk show for the 26th consecutive week (including 12 ties) among Women 25-54.

On average for the 2021-2022 season, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" tops "Dr. Phil" to stand as the No. 1 daytime talk show in Total Viewers (2.355 million vs. 2.334 million). In fact, "Live" ranks as the season's No. 1 daytime talk show across all key Nielsen measures: Households (1.6 rating-tie), Total Viewers (2.355 million) and Women 25-54 (0.6 rating-tie). "Live" is the No. 1 daytime talk show of the season for the 3rd year in a row with Women 25-54.

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.



