LIVE WITH KELLY & RYAN Hits Its Most-Watched Week Since May as Daytime's #1 Talk Show in Total Viewers

During the week of Dec. 5, 2022, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" hit its most-watched week (2.357 million Total Viewers) since May - since the week of 5/23/22. "Live" matched its highest-rated weeks this season in Households (1.6 rating) and Women 25-54 (0.6 rating).

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" grew over the prior week across all key Nielsen measures: Households, 7% (1.6 rating vs. 1.5 rating); Total Viewers, 6% (2.357 million vs. 2.223 million); and Women 25-54, 20% (0.6 rating vs. 0.5 rating).

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" ranked as the No. 1 syndicated talk show for the 13th consecutive week across all key Nielsen measures: Households (1.6 rating), Total Viewers (2.357 million) and Women 25-54 (0.6 rating). "Live" outdelivered runner-up "Dr. Phil" by 23% in Households (1.6 rating vs. 1.3 rating), by 28% with Total Viewers (2.357 million vs. 1.847 million) and by 50% among Women 25-54 (0.6 rating vs. 0.4 rating). In fact, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" has ranked as the No. 1 syndicated talk show in Households for 29 consecutive weeks (including 8 weeks of ties).

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" was the week's No. 1 daytime talk show - network or syndicated - in Total Viewers (2.357 million) and Women 25-54 (0.6 rating). In fact, "Live" was No. 1 for the 48th week running (including 15 weeks of ties) among Women 25-54 (0.6 rating).

On average for the 2022-2023 season, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" is the No. 1 syndicated talk show across all key Nielsen measures, leading 2nd place "Dr. Phil" by 15% in Households (1.5 rating vs. 1.3 rating), by 16% in Total Viewers (2.235 million vs. 1.931 million) and by 20% with Women 25-54 (0.6 rating vs. 0.5 rating). In addition, "Live" stands as the season's No. 1 daytime talk show for the 4th straight year among Women 25-54 (0.6 rating).

