Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
LIVE WITH KELLY & RYAN Grows for the 3rd Week in a Row in Total Viewers to Its Most-Watched Week Since February 2021

LIVE WITH KELLY & RYAN Grows for the 3rd Week in a Row in Total Viewers to Its Most-Watched Week Since February 2021

“Live with Kelly and Ryan” tied its highest-rated week in Households (1.8 rating) since March 2021.

Jan. 04, 2023  

During the week of Dec. 19, 2022, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" scored its most-watched week in Total Viewers (2.628 million) since February 2021 - since the week of 2/15/21. In addition, "Live" hit a new season high in Households (1.8 rating) and matched the prior week's season high among Women 25-54 (0.7 rating).

In fact, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" tied its highest-rated week in Households (1.8 rating) since March 2021 and with Women 25-54 since July 2021 - since the weeks of 3/1/21 and 7/19/21, respectively.

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" grew for the 3rd week in a row in Households (+6% - 1.8 rating vs. 1.7 rating) and Total Viewers (+6% - 2.628 million vs. 2.487 million) and held even with the prior week among Women 25-54 (0.7 rating). In fact, "Live" stood as the only syndicated talk show to improve week to week in Households (+6%).

For the 2nd straight week, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" built over the same week last year (w/o 12/20/21) in Total Viewers (+2% - 2.628 million vs. 2.584 million) and held 100% of its year-ago delivery in Households (1.8 rating) and Women 25-54 (0.7 rating).

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" delivered its Top 2 most-watched single-day telecasts so far this season on Friday (2.877 million on 12/23) and on Thursday (2.782 million on 12/22), respectively.

For the 3rd consecutive week, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" was the No. 1 daytime talk show - network or syndicated - in Households (1.8 rating), Total Viewers (2.628 million) and Women 25-54 (0.7 rating). In fact, "Live" was No. 1 for 50 consecutive weeks (including 15 weeks of ties) among Women 25-54 (0.7 rating).

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" ranked as the No. 1 syndicated talk show for the 15th week running across all key Nielsen measures: Households (1.8 rating), Total Viewers (2.628 million) and Women 25-54 (0.7 rating). In fact, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" has ranked as the No. 1 syndicated talk show in Households for 31 weeks in a row (including 8 weeks of ties).

On average for the 2022-2023 season, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" is the No. 1 syndicated talk show across all key Nielsen measures, leading 2nd place "Dr. Phil" by 14% in Households (1.6 rating vs. 1.4 rating), by 18% in Total Viewers (2.277 million vs. 1.937 million) and by 50% with Women 25-54 (0.6 rating vs. 0.4 rating).

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" stands as the season's No. 1 syndicated talk show for the 3rd year running in Households (1.6 rating) and as the No. 1 daytime talk show for the 4th straight year among Women 25-54 (0.6 rating).

About "Live with Kelly and Ryan"

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
VIDEO: Watch Showtimes BOYS IN BLUE Documentary Photo
VIDEO: Watch Showtime's BOYS IN BLUE Documentary
BOYS IN BLUE and its first episode’s early, unrestricted release continues the company’s mission to create a more equitable and accessible media industry through inclusive storytelling. The complex relationship between the young, predominately Black high school athletes and their police officer football coaches and mentors.
VIDEO: Watch the First 5 Minutes of RUPAULS DRAG RACE Season 15 Photo
VIDEO: Watch the First 5 Minutes of RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Season 15
MTV has released the first five minutes of the 15th season of RuPaul's Drag Race. The first four queens enter the Werk Room in the clip including, Irene Dubois, Luxx Noir London, Aura Mayari, and Off-Broadway Kinky Boots alum Marcia Marcia Marcia. Watch the new video now!
VIDEO: Gerard Butler & Mike Colter Star In PLANE Trailer Photo
VIDEO: Gerard Butler & Mike Colter Star In PLANE Trailer
In the white-knuckle action movie PLANE, pilot Brodie Torrance (Gerard Butler) saves his passengers from a lightning strike by making a risky landing on a war-torn island - only to find that surviving the landing was just the beginning. The cast also includes Yoson An, Daniella Pineda, Paul Ben-Victor, Remi Adeleke, and more. Watch the video now!

From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: Danielle Brooks Tried to Get Her Daughter In THE COLOR PURPLE Movie MusicalVIDEO: Danielle Brooks Tried to Get Her Daughter In THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical
January 4, 2023

Danielle Brooks appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers last night to discuss starring in The Piano Lesson and filming the movie musical adaptation of The Color Purple. During the interview, Brooks revealed that she tried to get her daughter to film a scene in The Color Purple movie but it ended up being an 'epic fail.' Watch the video now!
Hersey Records to Release the First Installment of The Richter Scale Spirio Piano ProjectHersey Records to Release the First Installment of The Richter Scale Spirio Piano Project
January 4, 2023

The recording by Berlin-based techno producer/musician Khan of Finland, Boris Bergmann and Ji Liu. The Richter Scale Premixes is the first of three releases from The Richter Project. The Richter Project is centred on the upcoming recording of Boris Bergmann’s, The Richter Scale, an hour long contemporary classical piano composition by Ji Liu.
The Prog Collective Kick off 2023 With New Full Length AlbumThe Prog Collective Kick off 2023 With New Full Length Album
January 4, 2023

The band continues to break new musical ground under the guidance of producer/musician/songwriter guru Billy Sherwood. Sherwood is supported by a host of some of the most superb rock musicians around including vocalists James LaBrie and Graham Bonnet, guitarists Steve Morse and Steve Stevens as well as keyboardists Jordan Rudess and Geoff Downes.
SOMEBODY'S CHILD Shares New Single 'I Need Ya'SOMEBODY'S CHILD Shares New Single 'I Need Ya'
January 4, 2023

“I Need Ya” follows previous singles “We Could Start A War,” “Sell Out,” and “Broken Record.” It was recorded at East London’s Hackney Road Studios with the producer Mikko Gordon (The Smile, Gaz Coombes, Thom Yorke). This month Somebody’s Child embark on a world-wide tour. Check out the list of tour dates now!
Photos: THE VIEW Co-Hosts Reunite to Honor Barbara WaltersPhotos: THE VIEW Co-Hosts Reunite to Honor Barbara Walters
January 4, 2023

The episode featured The View's current panel, Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, and Alyssa Farah Griffin. Original co-hosts Debbie Matenopoulos, Star Jones, and Meredith Vieira appeared. Sherri Shepherd, Elizabeth Hasselback and Lisa Ling joined the ladies. Rosie O'Donnell revealed why she was not present. Check out photos!
share