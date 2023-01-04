LIVE WITH KELLY & RYAN Grows for the 3rd Week in a Row in Total Viewers to Its Most-Watched Week Since February 2021

During the week of Dec. 19, 2022, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" scored its most-watched week in Total Viewers (2.628 million) since February 2021 - since the week of 2/15/21. In addition, "Live" hit a new season high in Households (1.8 rating) and matched the prior week's season high among Women 25-54 (0.7 rating).

In fact, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" tied its highest-rated week in Households (1.8 rating) since March 2021 and with Women 25-54 since July 2021 - since the weeks of 3/1/21 and 7/19/21, respectively.

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" grew for the 3rd week in a row in Households (+6% - 1.8 rating vs. 1.7 rating) and Total Viewers (+6% - 2.628 million vs. 2.487 million) and held even with the prior week among Women 25-54 (0.7 rating). In fact, "Live" stood as the only syndicated talk show to improve week to week in Households (+6%).

For the 2nd straight week, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" built over the same week last year (w/o 12/20/21) in Total Viewers (+2% - 2.628 million vs. 2.584 million) and held 100% of its year-ago delivery in Households (1.8 rating) and Women 25-54 (0.7 rating).

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" delivered its Top 2 most-watched single-day telecasts so far this season on Friday (2.877 million on 12/23) and on Thursday (2.782 million on 12/22), respectively.

For the 3rd consecutive week, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" was the No. 1 daytime talk show - network or syndicated - in Households (1.8 rating), Total Viewers (2.628 million) and Women 25-54 (0.7 rating). In fact, "Live" was No. 1 for 50 consecutive weeks (including 15 weeks of ties) among Women 25-54 (0.7 rating).

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" ranked as the No. 1 syndicated talk show for the 15th week running across all key Nielsen measures: Households (1.8 rating), Total Viewers (2.628 million) and Women 25-54 (0.7 rating). In fact, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" has ranked as the No. 1 syndicated talk show in Households for 31 weeks in a row (including 8 weeks of ties).

On average for the 2022-2023 season, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" is the No. 1 syndicated talk show across all key Nielsen measures, leading 2nd place "Dr. Phil" by 14% in Households (1.6 rating vs. 1.4 rating), by 18% in Total Viewers (2.277 million vs. 1.937 million) and by 50% with Women 25-54 (0.6 rating vs. 0.4 rating).

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" stands as the season's No. 1 syndicated talk show for the 3rd year running in Households (1.6 rating) and as the No. 1 daytime talk show for the 4th straight year among Women 25-54 (0.6 rating).

About "Live with Kelly and Ryan"

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.