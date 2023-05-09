LIVE WITH KELLY & MARK Is No. 1 Daytime Talk Show for 2nd Straight Week

During the week of April 24, 2023, "Live with Kelly and Mark" ranked as the No. 1 daytime talk show - network or syndicated - for the 2nd consecutive week across all key Nielsen measures, including Households (1.6 rating), Total Viewers (2.320 million) and Women 25-54 (0.6 rating).

"Live with Kelly and Mark" also ranked as the week's No. 1 entertainment talk show in Households (1.6 rating), Total Viewers (2.320 million) and Women 25-54 (0.6 rating), topping all daytime and late-night entertainment talk shows.

For the 2nd week in a row, "Live with Kelly and Mark" continued to improve year over year in both Households (+7% - 1.6 rating vs. 1.5 rating on w/o 4/25/22) and Total Viewers (+6% - 2.320 million vs. 2.181 million on w/o 4/25/22), while holding even with the year-ago week among Women 25-54 (0.6 rating).

About "Live with Kelly and Mark"

"Live with Kelly and Mark" is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman and Kelly Ripa.