LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN Sets Season 35 Premiere

The series will return on Monday, September 9.

Aug. 30, 2022  

The 35th season of the iconic, nationally syndicated talk show "Live with Kelly and Ryan" bursts onto the scene - as only "Live" can - with lots of laughs, the hottest A-list celeb interviews, delicious cooking demos and not-to-be missed home and life tips on Monday, Sept. 5.

"Live" begins the new season fresh off its winning 34th season, dominating in total viewers and with key demos (Women 18-49 and Women 25-54). The acclaimed show enjoys on average the most daily Total Viewers among all entertainment talk currently on television, including late-night.

To celebrate Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 5, Kelly and Ryan welcome actor Justin Long and comedian Caroline Rhea, plus travel expert Scott Keyes shares getaway ideas for the fall.

Then, in celebration of Kelly and Ryan co-hosting together for five years, the show will feature "Favorite Firsts Week," starting Tuesday, Sept. 6. The week will be a fun-filled retrospective look back on favorite "first" moments that Kelly and Ryan have shared together over the years leading up to a special "5ive with Kelly and Ryan" show on Friday, Sept. 9.

From Kelly and Ryan's first day together, to their most exciting moments behind the co-host desk and beyond, the week will celebrate the television magic that only Kelly and Ryan can deliver.

Also, during the week of Sept. 12, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" again will partner with Guinness World Records™ for "Live's" wildly popular "Record Breaker Week," which includes five days centered on hilarious and challenging record-breaking attempts.

As always, the guest chair is as hot as ever, with A-list celebrities starting their mornings with Kelly and Ryan throughout the month, including Ryan Reynolds, Tyler Perry, Naomi Watts, Keegan-Michael Key, Billy Eichner, Quinta Brunson, Josh Duhamel, Idina Menzel, Jimmy Kimmel, Justin Long, Derek Hough, Leann Rimes, Mark Cuban and more.

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.



