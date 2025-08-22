LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK Sets Season 38 Premiere for September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Kelly and Mark will return with Season 38 of “Live" on Tuesday, September 2 on ABC. The guest lineup for this new season includes Mark Ruffalo, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Rose Byrne, Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, Lola Tung, Alix Earle, Taylor Kitsch, and a performance by KALEO.

Season 38 picks up where Season 37 left off, following a spring move to “Live”’s brand-new studio in Disney’s New York headquarters, plus Emmy nominations for Outstanding Daytime Talk Series and Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Hosts.

To say goodbye to summer and celebrate Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 1, Paul Wesley and Carson Kressley will join Kelly and Mark in the studio. Plus, the show’s Michael Gelman fires up the grill to provide tips on steaks in the spirit of the holiday. September will also feature “KELLY AND MARK DO IT WEEK” where Kelly and Mark will take on the hottest viral challenges. Also, “Live”’s beloved “PET WEEK” is back with furry friends up for adoption.

“Live” remains the longest-running daytime television talk show in history, also holding onto its title as the No. 1 entertainment talk show on television. The show airs 9:00 am ET on weekedays on ABC.