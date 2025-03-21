LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK Sees Ratings Surge Post-Oscars

The show is the most-viewed entertainment talk show on television.
Live with Kelly and Mark grew week to week in all key measures during the show’s festive post-Oscars celebration week, including Total Viewers (+4% - 2.315 million vs. 2.218 million) and Households (+3% - 1.49 rating vs. 1.45 rating), along with Women 18-49 (+10% - 0.33 rating vs. 0.30 rating) and Women 25-54 (+5% - 0.46 rating vs. 0.44 rating).
The annual Monday morning post-Oscars show from the famed Dolby Theatre in Hollywood scored 2.650 million Total Viewers and was the show’s second most-watched telecast of the entire season.
Versus the equivalent week a year ago, “Live with Kelly and Mark” was up in Total Viewers (+2% - 2.315 million vs. 2.278 million) and Women 18-49 (+14% - 0.33 rating vs. 0.29 rating).
Versus the competition, “Live” has been syndication’s No. 1 most-viewed talk show for 110 weeks straight across most key measures, ahead of its closest competition for the week among Total Viewers (+52% - 2.315 million vs. 1.479 million), Households (+46% - 1.49 rating vs. 1.02 rating) and in Women 25-54 (+50% - 0.46 rating vs. 0.31 rating).
In addition, for the 22nd straight week, “Live” led in Women 18-49 beating its closest competition by +55% (0.33 rating vs. 0.21 rating).
Season to date, “Live” ranks as syndication’s No. 1 talk show in all key measures for the fifth consecutive season, out delivering its closest competition by +63% among Total Viewers (2.215 million vs. 1.360 million), +56% in Households (1.48 rating vs. 0.95 rating), +31% in Women 18-49 (0.27 rating vs. 0.21 rating) and +43% among Women 25-54 (0.44 rating vs. 0.31 rating). The show is the most-viewed entertainment talk show on television in all key measures.
“Live with Kelly and Mark” is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman and Kelly Ripa.
Photo credit: Disney Entertainment Television/Michael Le Brecht II
