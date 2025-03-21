LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK Sees Ratings Surge Post-Oscars

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Live with Kelly and Mark grew week to week in all key measures during the show’s festive post-Oscars celebration week, including Total Viewers (+4% - 2.315 million vs. 2.218 million) and Households (+3% - 1.49 rating vs. 1.45 rating), along with Women 18-49 (+10% - 0.33 rating vs. 0.30 rating) and Women 25-54 (+5% - 0.46 rating vs. 0.44 rating).

The annual Monday morning post-Oscars show from the famed Dolby Theatre in Hollywood scored 2.650 million Total Viewers and was the show’s second most-watched telecast of the entire season.

Versus the equivalent week a year ago, “Live with Kelly and Mark” was up in Total Viewers (+2% - 2.315 million vs. 2.278 million) and Women 18-49 (+14% - 0.33 rating vs. 0.29 rating).

Versus the competition, “Live” has been syndication’s No. 1 most-viewed talk show for 110 weeks straight across most key measures, ahead of its closest competition for the week among Total Viewers (+52% - 2.315 million vs. 1.479 million), Households (+46% - 1.49 rating vs. 1.02 rating) and in Women 25-54 (+50% - 0.46 rating vs. 0.31 rating).

In addition, for the 22nd straight week, “Live” led in Women 18-49 beating its closest competition by +55% (0.33 rating vs. 0.21 rating).

Season to date, “Live” ranks as syndication’s No. 1 talk show in all key measures for the fifth consecutive season, out delivering its closest competition by +63% among Total Viewers (2.215 million vs. 1.360 million), +56% in Households (1.48 rating vs. 0.95 rating), +31% in Women 18-49 (0.27 rating vs. 0.21 rating) and +43% among Women 25-54 (0.44 rating vs. 0.31 rating). The show is the most-viewed entertainment talk show on television in all key measures.

About “Live with Kelly and Mark”

“Live with Kelly and Mark” is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman and Kelly Ripa.

Photo credit: Disney Entertainment Television/Michael Le Brecht II

Comments