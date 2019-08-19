LATIN AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS to Take Place on October 17

Telemundo, the leading network serving Hispanic America, will present the 5th annual "Latin American Music Awards" (Latin AMAs) live from the prestigious Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on Thursday October 17, 2019 at 8pm/7c, preceded by a one-hour red carpet pre-show "La Alfombra de Latin AMAs" at 7pm/6c.

The "Latin American Music Awards" pay tribute to today's most influential and iconic Latin artists, as voted by the fans in the tradition of the "American Music Awards," the world's largest fan-voted award show. The three-hour special showcases electrifying musical performances in English and Spanish because music transcends language. Nominees to the 2019 "Latin AMAs" will be announced on Wednesday, September 4.

Last year's show celebrated women in music and was hosted by a formidable group of women including Aracely Arambula, Becky G, Gloria Trevi, Leslie Grace and Roselyn Sanchez. The show featured 18 electrifying performances by artists such as Daddy Yankee, Ludacris, Maluma, Anitta, Wisin y Yandel, Prince Royce, Maluma, and Flo Rida, among others. The music special dominated Spanish-language TV in primetime, averaging over 2.3 million total viewers, and becoming #1 most social program of the day across all broadcast and cable networks.

For more information, visit LatinAMAs.com - the official website of the 2019 "Latin AMAs." For the latest news, be sure to follow the "Latin AMAs" on social media and join the conversation by using the official hashtag #LatinAMAs.





Related Articles View More TV Stories