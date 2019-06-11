LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS To Broadcast Live On 6/26-6/27 Following Democratic Presidential Debates

NBC's "Late Night with Seth Meyers" will air live on Wednesday, June 26 and Thursday, June 27 at 12:35 a.m. ET, following the first Democratic presidential debates.

Guests on the June 26 telecast include "America's Got Talent" host Terry Crews and comedian Anthony Jeselnik. June 27 guests include "Saturday Night Live" star Kate McKinnon and Rep. Pramila Jayapal.

Season to date, "Late Night with Seth Meyers" is winning the 12:35 a.m. ET timeslot versus "The Late Late Show with James Corden" and "Nightline" in every key ratings category - adults, men and women 18-34, 18-49 and 25-54, plus total viewers.

From Universal Television and Broadway Video, "Late Night with Seth Meyers" is executive produced by Lorne Michaels and produced by Mike Shoemaker.





