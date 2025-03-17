LAST BREATH Premieres on Digital Platforms Tomorrow

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Based on the true story, Focus Features’ Last Breath debuts exclusively on digital platforms to own or rent tomorrow, March 18, 2025, and will also be available on Blu-ray and DVD on April 29, 2025, from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

The new release comes with never-before-seen extras including behind-the-scenes footage with exclusive cast and crew interviews only when you purchase from participating retailers nationwide including Apple TV, Fandango at Home (formerly Vudu), Comcast Xfinity, Cox, Microsoft Movies & TV, and Movies Anywhere.

The film follows seasoned deep-sea divers as they battle the raging elements to rescue their crewmate trapped deep below the ocean’s surface. Based on a true story, Last Breath is an electrifying story about teamwork, resilience, and a race against time to do the impossible.

Directed by Alex Parkinson, whose 2019 documentary of the same name inspired the cinematic adaptation, Last Breath boasts a cast that includes Academy Award® nominee Woody Harrelson (The Hunger Games, No Country for Old Men), Simu Liu (Barbie, “Kim’s Convenience”), Finn Cole (“Peaky Blinders”, F9), and Cliff Curtis (Avatar: The Way of Water, Training Day).

BONUS FEATURES:

INTO THE DEEP: MAKING LAST BREATH - Join Woody Harrelson, Simu Liu, Finn Cole and filmmakers in this deep dive into the making of a real-life thriller.

GAG REEL

FEATURE COMMENTARY WITH CO-WRITER/DIRECTOR ALEX PARKINSON AND CO-WRITER/PRODUCER DAVID BROOKS

