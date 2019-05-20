LADIES IN BLACK From Director Of DRIVING MISS DAISY Debuts on Digital Tomorrow May 21

Two-time Academy Award® nominated director Bruce Beresford (Tender Mercies; Breaker Morant) brings to life the charming, feel-good drama LADIES IN BLACK, debuting on Digital on May 21 from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment.



Based on the bestselling novel The Women in Black by Madeleine St John, the film stars a trio of remarkable leading ladies, including Emmy® winner Julia Ormand (Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or Movie, "Temple Grandin", 2010) Angourie Rice (The Nice Guys, Spider-Man: Homecoming) and Rachel Taylor (TV's "Jessica Jones," Transformers). LADIES IN BLACK also stars Nicholas Hammond (The Sound of Music), Ryan Corr (Hacksaw Ridge, Mary Magdalene), Allison McGirr (TV's "Home and Away," TV's "Thirty"), Shane Jacobson (The Bourne Legacy, The Dressmaker), Noni Hazlehurst (Candy, TV's "A Place to Call Home") and Susie Porter (The Monkey's Mask, TV's "East of Everything") with Vincent Perez (Queen of the Damned, The Crow: City of Angels).



LADIES IN BLACK's screenplay was written by Sue Milliken and Bruce Beresford, and the film was produced by Milliken and Allanah Zitserman. Bruno Charlesworth, John De Margheriti, Vicki De Margheriti, Elissa Leonard, Elizabeth Mak, Jonathan Mak, Joseph B. Mellicker, Steve Ransohoff, Morris Ruskin, Roger Savage, Julie Zammit and Ron Zammit are executive producers.



LADIES IN BLACK has a run time of approximately 109 minutes and is rated PG for some suggestive material, mild language, and smoking.



Set in the summer of 1959, when the impact of European migration and the rise of women's liberation is about to change Australia forever, Lisa, aged 16, takes a holiday job at the prestigious Sydney department store, Goodes. There she meets the "ladies in black," when she is assigned to assist sales ladies Patty and Fay.



Beguiled and influenced by Magda, the vivacious manager of the high-fashion boutique Model Gowns, Lisa is awakened to a world of possibilities. As she grows from a bookish schoolgirl into a glamorous and positive young woman, the impact they have on each other will change all their lives.



Sony Pictures Home Entertainment (SPHE) is a Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) company. SPE is a subsidiary of Sony Entertainment Inc., which is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sony Corporation. SPE's global operations encompass motion picture production, acquisition, and distribution; television production, acquisition, and distribution; television networks; digital content creation and distribution; operation of studio facilities; and development of new entertainment products, services and technologies. SPE's Motion Picture Group includes film labels Columbia Pictures, Screen Gems, TriStar Pictures, Sony Pictures Animation, and Sony Pictures Classics. For additional information, visithttp://www.sonypictures.com





