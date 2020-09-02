Kit Harington, Kunal Nayyar & More Join CRIMINAL Season Two

Season two premieres September 16.

Deadline reports that Kit Harington and Kunal Nayyar have joined the cast of "Criminal" on Netflix.

Sharon Horgan and Sophie Okonedo will also star. The series returns September 16.

The drama takes place exclusively within the confines of a police interview suite. It is a stripped down, cat-and-mouse drama that will focus on the intense mental conflict between the police officer and the suspect in question.

Harington is best known for playing Jon Snow on "Game of Thrones." Nayyar starred for many years on "The Big Bang Theory."

See a promo for the new season here:

