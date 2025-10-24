Kirk Jones' I SWEAR Acquired by Sony Pictures Classics

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



I Swear, the new film written and directed by BAFTA nominee Kirk Jones, has been acquired by Sony Pictures Classics for release in the United States, Latin America, most of Eastern Europe, Turkey, Southeast Asia, Portugal and South Korea.

Following its world premiere at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival, the film has seen success at the UK box office, debuting at #3 for its opening weekend on October 10th and earning an impressive 100% from critics and audiences alike on Rotten Tomatoes.

Based on the true story of notable Tourette’s Syndrome campaigner John Davidson, MBE, I Swear stars Robert Aramayo (THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RINGS OF POWER, GAME OF THRONES) with a supporting cast including three-time BAFTA nominee Maxine Peake (FUNNY COW, THE THEORY OF EVERYTHING), BAFTA winner Shirley Henderson (BRIDGET JONES: MAD ABOUT THE BOY, HARRY POTTER franchise) and Cannes Best Actor Award winner and Golden Lion winner Peter Mullan (WAR HORSE, THE MAGDALENE SISTERS).

Jones’ script charts Davidson’s Tourette's diagnosis at the age of 15 years old. Set within 1980s Britain, the story follows him throughout his troubled teens and early adulthood, and explores this little-known and misunderstood condition, along with his attempts to live a "normal" life against the odds. The production worked closely with the Tourette’s community, casting individuals who live with Tourette’s, and collaborated with a Tourette’s charity.

I Swear is produced by Kirk Jones, Georgia Bayliff and Piers Tempest, for One Story High and Tempo Productions. Cindy Jones and John Davidson serve as Executive Producers.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Sony Pictures Classics