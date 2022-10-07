Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Kimiko Glenn & H Michael Croner To Star in Disney's KIFF

The series is slated to premiere in 2023 on Disney Channel.

Oct. 07, 2022  

Disney Branded Television's upcoming animated buddy-comedy series will star Kimiko Glenn ("Orange Is the New Black") in the titular role of Kiff, an optimistic squirrel whose thirst FOR LIFE takes her on countless adventures through her town.

H Michael Croner ("Craig of the Creek") will co-star as her naive and lovable bestie, a bunny named Barry. Slated to premiere in 2023 on Disney Channel, the series comes from South African creators and executive producers Lucy Heavens and Nic Smal. The casting news and teaser trailer were REVEALED TODAY at New York Comic Con.

Set in a world where animals and magical oddballs tackle day-to-day life alongside one another, the series follows Kiff and Barry as they navigate school, relationships and their often eccentric community.

Inspired by the people and places Heavens and Smal experienced when they were growing up in Cape Town, South Africa, each half-hour episode, comprised of two 11-minute stories, will include a new original song.

Joining Heavens and Smal on the creative team is Emmy® Award-winning Kent Osborne ("Phineas and Ferb" and "Adventure Time"), who will serve as co-producer and story editor, and Winnie Chaffee ("Captain Planet and the Planeteers") as producer. "Kiff" is produced by Titmouse in association with Disney Channel.

Glenn is repped by Buchwald and Untitled. Croner is repped by Imperium 7 Talent Agency.

Watch the new trailer here:



