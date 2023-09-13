Kim Zolciak to Return to Reality TV in MTV's THE SURREAL LIFE

The iconic series is set to start production this month.

Sep. 13, 2023

MTV TODAY announced a robust cast lineup for the new season of The Surreal Life. The iconic series is set to start production this month.

Celebrity cast includes:

Macy Gray 
Chet Hanks 
Ally Brooke
O.T. Genasis 
Kim Zolciak 
Johnny Weir 
Josie Canseco  

Known for its legendary “celeb-reality,” THE SURREAL LIFE returns with unexpected stars coming together for a wild, over the top journey that pushes them to reveal different sides of themselves in surprising ways. 

Last season included an all-star lineup including Dennis Rodman, August Alsina, CJ Perry, Frankie Muniz, Kim Coles, Manny MUA, Stormy Daniels and Tamar Braxton. The series previously aired on VH1. Join the conversation and keep up with #TheSurrealLife!

The Surreal Life is executive produced by Adam Gonzalez for A Game Productions with MTV Entertainment Studios and by Samuel Duque for Telecolombia International Studios. For MTV Entertainment Studios, executive producers include Tolani Holmes, Elena Diaz and Camilo Valdes with Matthew Parillo as executive in charge of production. 



