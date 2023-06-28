Kim Cattrall Reveals What Made Her Come Back to SEX & THE CITY Character For AND JUST LIKE THAT

During an appearance on The View this morning, Kim Cattrall opened up about returning to the role of Samantha from Sex & the City for a new episode of And Just Like That.

"It's very interesting to get a call from the head of HBO saying, 'What can we do?' I said 'Hmmm... let me get creative.' One of the first things was to get Pat Field back because I just thought if I'm gonna come back, I gott come back with that kind of Samantha style. I gotta push it. And we did," Cattrall said, publicly addressing the cameo for the first time.

Last month, the news broke that Cattrall would be returning to the role for one scene after previously saying refusing.

It was reported that she filmed her dialogue alone, with no communication with any of the show's stars, including Sarah Jessica Parker and showrunner Michael Patrick King. The scene will consist of a phone conversation with Parker's Carrie Bradshaw.

New episodes of the Max Original series AND JUST LIKE THAT… will premiere weekly on Thursdays. Returning series regulars include Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Christopher Jackson, Niall Cunningham, Cathy Ang and Alexa Swinton.

The series is developed and executive produced by Michael Patrick King, alongside executive producers John Melfi, Julie Rottenberg, Elisa Zuritsky, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon. Writers included Michael Patrick King, Samantha Irby, Susan Fales-Hill, Lucas Froehlich, Rachel Palmer, Julie Rottenberg and Elisa Zuritsky.