Kevin Hart Expands Relationship with SiriusXM

Today SiriusXM and Laugh Out Loud, Kevin Hart's comedy brand and multi-platform network, announced that the superstar actor and comedian is expanding his relationship with the world's largest audio entertainment company. Starting July 18, Hart's exclusive SiriusXM program, Straight From The Hart, will increase from a weekly show to twice a week, and will also double to two hours, giving listeners even greater comedy and dynamic banter from Hart and The Plastic Cup Boyz.

Kevin Hart's Laugh Out Loud Radio channel 96 premiered on SiriusXM in February of 2018, with Hart hosting his own program alongside co-hosts and friends, The Plastic Cup Boyz. It's since emerged as one of the most popular comedy channels on SiriusXM. In April of 2019, Straight From The Hart became available on Pandora, and now ranks as the #1 podcast across all genres.

"I'm thrilled with the success we've had to date with SiriusXM and look forward to continuing that momentum by delivering more frequent programming, new segments and even bigger laughs for our listeners," said Kevin Hart. "The channel has been an incredible amplifier for the Laugh Out Loud brand as we further expand our distribution universe and explore new ways to connect with audiences across all platforms."

"Kevin is one of the world's top stars with impeccable taste for championing diverse comedic voices, therefore it's no surprise that his Laugh Out Loud Radio channel has been so successful," said Scott Greenstein, President and Chief Content Officer, SiriusXM. "We're excited to continue our relationship with Kevin in an even greater capacity, now offering SiriusXM subscribers quadruple the entertainment."

The new season of Straight From The Hart will kick off on July 18 with episodes airing Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7:00 - 9:00 PM ET.

Following in August, Hart will premiere a recurring interview special, Hart to Heart, in which he'll sit down with fellow celebrities and some of the greatest names in comedy for hilarious and uniquely insightful interviews. The all-new format will debut at the Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal where fans will be treated to an evening of conversation, comedy, and candor as Hart will conduct interviews with Trevor Noah, Anthony Anderson, Howie Mandel, and other guests, in front of a live audience at Montreal's The Monument-National theater. These special interviews will air in place of regularly scheduled broadcasts of Hart's show on August 8 and August 22.

SiriusXM subscribers with streaming access can listen to SiriusXM's 200+ channels - including Laugh Out Loud Radio - at home on a wide variety of connected devices including smart TVs, Amazon Alexa devices, Apple TV, Sony PlayStation, Roku, Sonos speakers and more. Go to www.SiriusXM.com/AtHome to learn more.





