Keeley Hawes Joins Hugh Bonneville In Untitled Patricia Neal/Roald Dahl Film

Align and Goldcrest Features announced today that the as currently untitled (f.k.a An Unquiet Life) feature starring Hugh Bonneville (Downton Abbey), and Keeley Hawes (Bodyguard, Misbehaviour), will begin filming on November 14th.

The story of the world's most beloved children's author, Roald Dahl (Bonneville) and his film star wife, Patricia Neal (Hawes) will be directed by John Hay (Lost Christmas, There's Only One Jimmy Grimble). Hay also wrote the film alongside David Logan. The picture is being produced by Donall McCusker (The Hurt Locker), Adrian Politowski (The Artist), Martin Metz (Mandy) and Nick Quested (Danger Close ).

The film is an Align/Goldcrest presentation, produced by Atticus Films and financed by Align, LipSync Productions LLP and Goldcrest Features Inc. Principal photography commences on November 14th in Surrey, England.

Goldcrest represents the worldwide rights, and has already closed deals with Icon Film Distribution PTY LTD in Australia and New Zealand, Empire International in the Middle East, Paradiso Filmed Entertainment in Benelux, Red Apollo Group in China, and MVP Entertainment in India.

In 1962 Roald Dahl and Patricia Neal retreated to the English countryside to bring up their joyful and expanding young family. The unlikely pairing of an Academy Award-winning actress and a burgeoning children's author, Dahl and Neal put their relationship to the test, revealing a love more painful than anything Roald Dahl ever wrote about in his books. However, for this remarkable pair, redemption and strength sees them changed forever.

"Roald Dahl and Patricia Neal seemingly had it all until an unimaginable event threatened to tear their family apart. I am so pleased we have attracted two award-winning talents in Hugh and Keeley to play these iconic roles," Director John Hay said.

"I can't wait to start work on this film," said Keeley Hawes. "The story of Patricia Neal and Roald Dahl is extraordinary, and I'm so excited to be part of it and so looking forward to working with the brilliant Hugh Bonneville and the hugely talented John Hay who has provided us with such a beautiful script."

Donall McCusker, Producer, adds, "Award winning writers John Hay and Dave Logan have written a warm, funny and powerful script that we know is going to resonate with audiences throughout the world".

Adrian Politowski, CEO of Align notes, "With a love as electric as Roald Dahl and Patricia Neal's it's no surprise a project as special as this one has attracted the likes of Hugh Bonneville and Keeley Hawes."





Related Articles View More TV Stories