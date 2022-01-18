Katy Perry & Willem Dafoe Set For SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE

Willem Dafoe will make his "SNL" hosting debut on Jan. 29. A four-time Academy Award nominee, Dafoe reprises his role as the Green Goblin in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and co-stars in "Nightmare Alley," both currently in theaters.

Katy Perry returns to the "Saturday Night Live" performance stage for the fourth time. The multi-platinum global powerhouse is currently headlining her first Las Vegas residency, "PLAY," at Resorts World Theatre.

As previously announced during the most recent episode, Will Forte will return to "Saturday Night Live" for his first appearance as host on Jan. 22. Forte serves as writer, executive producer and star of "MacGruber," now streaming on Peacock.

Måneskin will perform as musical guest for the first time on Forte's episode. The global superstars' music has more than 3 billion streams, with their platinum single "Beggin'" becoming the longest #1 song on Alternative radio in 2021.

In addition to the live broadcast on NBC, "SNL" will stream the remainder of the season live on Peacock (11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT). Stream every season of "SNL" now on Peacock.

"Saturday Night Live" is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.

"SNL" was the #1 entertainment program last season in the 18-49 demo and won eight Emmy Awards in 2021, including Outstanding Variety Sketch Series.