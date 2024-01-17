Kathy Kolla Punk Rock Documentary WHO IS BILLY BONES? Now Available To Stream Nationwide

The documentary explores 1970s la punk scene and streams on Amazon Prime Video.

By: Jan. 17, 2024

POPULAR

The Rise and Fall of Movie Musicals- A Statistical Analysis Photo 1 The Rise and Fall of Movie Musicals- A Statistical Analysis
Find Out Who Won at the 75th Emmy Awards - Full List of Winners! Photo 2 Find Out Who Won at the 75th Emmy Awards - Full List of Winners!
Exclusive: How Tina Fey Made MEAN GIRLS Sing in New Movie Musical Photo 3 Exclusive: How Tina Fey Made MEAN GIRLS Sing in New Movie Musical
Ariana DeBose Responds to Comment About Her Singing on the Critics Choice Awards Photo 4 DeBose Responds to Comment About Her Singing on the Critics Choice Awards

Kathy Kolla Punk Rock Documentary WHO IS BILLY BONES? Now Available To Stream Nationwide

Cola Kat Productions, a Los Angeles-based film and TV production company, REVEALED that award-winning filmmaker Kathy Kolla's punk rock music documentary "Who Is Billy Bones?" is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video in the United States and United Kingdom. The film explores the early days of Hollywood punk and the continued perseverance of Skull's frontman Billy Bones through insightful interviews with notable musicians including Mike Dirnt (Green Day), Kevin Preston (Prima Donna) and Chas T. Gray (Wall of Voodoo).

The feature-length documentary showcases raucous stage performances, historic recordings and photography, as well as never-before-seen footage of the early L.A. punk rock club "The Masque" where bands including the Go-Go's, X, and The Germs made their initial mark on the music industry.

"This movie is a universal story of how perseverance can help a person overcome obstacles," said writer/director Kathy Kolla. "Billy Bones is an icon and an inspiration, and the fact this film is now available for audiences to experience across the country and in his homeland of England, is a true testament to the DIY, never-give-up ethos of punk rock and independent filmmaking."

From Billy Bones' childhood in the U.K. and Germany to his founding of one of the first punk-rock bands in Los Angeles, the singer's story encapsulates the power of music and how dedication to family can be a healing force for good. Live performance footage and engaging interviews with Bones' musical contemporaries and successors bring the past to life in "Who Is Billy Bones?", painting a searing portrait that at once reveals both the rawness and relevance of his music today.

"Who Is Billy Bones?" was produced by Kathy Kolla and Drew Milford. Musical score comes from composer Pancho Burgos-Goizueta.

About Cola Kat Productions

Founded in 2008, Cola Kat Productions produces engaging content for a global audience in the television, film, and online spaces. The company aims to curate creative visual storytelling with a positive message in order to effect change and spread social good.



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
THE UNBREAKABLE TATIANA SUAREZ Documentary Sets HBO Premiere Photo
THE UNBREAKABLE TATIANA SUAREZ Documentary Sets HBO Premiere

The HBO Sports Documentary film THE UNBREAKABLE TATIANA SUAREZ, directed by Cassius Corrigan, has announced its premiere. This uplifting documentary chronicles the exceptional spirit and drive of mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Tatiana Suarez, as she prepares to reenter the cage after a nearly four-year injury layoff from the sport.

2
THE OFFICE: SUPERFAN EPISODES Sets Season 7 Premiere on Peacock Photo
THE OFFICE: SUPERFAN EPISODES Sets Season 7 Premiere on Peacock

Get ready to binge-watch 'The Office: Superfan Episodes' Season 7. Don't miss out on the hilarious antics of your favorite Dunder Mifflin employees! The latest season includes never-before-seen moments and extended scenes from 'Threat Level Midnight,' 'Classy Christmas,' 'Garage Sale,' 'Michael's Last Dundies,' 'Goodbye Michael,' and more!

3
Netflix Announces Milestone Movies: Collection Photo
Netflix Announces Milestone Movies: Collection

Starting this month on Netflix in the US, you can watch a robust roster of movies released in 1974 and turning the big 5-0 this year. More offerings from 1984 (turning 40), 1994 (turning 30), and 2004 (yes, this is already somehow 20 years ago!) will follow in April, July, and October, respectively.

4
Pauly Shore to Star in Richard Simmons Film Premiering at Sundance Photo
Pauly Shore to Star in Richard Simmons Film Premiering at Sundance

Actor and Comedian Pauly Shore is set to star as Richard Simmons in an upcoming film from The Wolper Organization, a subsidiary of Warner Bros. Casting is currently underway. The Court Jester, starring Shore, is a short film from filmmaker Jake Lewis. Watch the video trailer now!

More Hot Stories For You

Build-A-Bear Workshop Reveals New Animated Series With Foundation MediaBuild-A-Bear Workshop Reveals New Animated Series With Foundation Media
Forest Whitaker to Lead MGM+ Suspense Thriller EMPEROR OF OCEAN PARKForest Whitaker to Lead MGM+ Suspense Thriller EMPEROR OF OCEAN PARK
Video: Netflix Drops THE VINCE STAPLES SHOW TrailerVideo: Netflix Drops THE VINCE STAPLES SHOW Trailer
LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER Returns For Its Eleventh Season in FebruaryLAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER Returns For Its Eleventh Season in February

Videos

Watch Jacob Elordi Prepare For SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Video
Watch Jacob Elordi Prepare For SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE
Apple TV+ Drops THE NEW LOOK Trailer With Glenn Close Video
Apple TV+ Drops THE NEW LOOK Trailer With Glenn Close
Watch Tina Fey & Amy Poehler Bring Back 'Weekend Update' Video
Watch Tina Fey & Amy Poehler Bring Back 'Weekend Update'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
WICKED
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HARMONY
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!