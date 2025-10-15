KPOP DEMON HUNTERS Sing-Along Event Returning to Theaters

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Back by popular demand, the KPop Demon Hunters Sing-Along event, a full-length sing-along version of the hit animated original film, is returning to theaters Friday, Oct. 31, through Sunday, Nov. 2. For the US and Canada, tickets go on sale Oct. 17 at 6 a.m. PT, and audience members can head here to find nearby screenings.

The sing-along will be available at all three major US theatrical chains: AMC, Regal, and Cinemark, and in select theaters. The film will also play in additional theaters in the US and Canada, and internationally, including the UK, Ireland, Korea, Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and New Zealand.

Since its release on Netflix on June 20, KPop Demon Hunters has skyrocketed to become the most-watched Netflix animated film of all time, and is now Netflix’s most popular movie ever. The soundtrack also dominated the charts, now boasting over 7 billion global streams to date, and is the first soundtrack with four simultaneous Top 10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100.

Netflix has shared KPop Demon Hunters lyric videos for songs including “How It’s Done,” “Golden,” “Soda Pop,” “Takedown,” and “Free.” This October, the singing voices of HUNTR/X — EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, and REI AMI — performed live as a trio for the first time with a debut performance of “Golden” on The Tonight Starring Jimmy Fallon.

KPop Demon Hunters, produced in partnership with Sony Pictures Animation, is directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, and features a script by Danya Jimenez, Hannah McMechan, Kang, and Appelhans. THE VOICE ensemble includes Arden Cho, May Hong, Ji-young Yoo, Ahn Hyo-seop, Yunjin Kim, Joel Kim Booster, Liza Koshy, Daniel Dae Kim, Ken Jeong, and Byung Hun Lee.

Original songs are performed by EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI, Andrew Choi, Danny Chung, Kevin Woo, samUIL Lee, Neckwav, and Broadway superstar Lea Salonga; with TEDDY, 24, IDO, DOMINSUK, Jenna Andrews, Stephen Kirk, Lindgren, and Ian Eisendrath among the soundtrack’s producers. Songwriters include TEDDY, 24, Danny Chung, IDO, Vince, KUSH, EJAE, Jenna Andrews, Stephen Kirk, Lindgren, Mark Sonnenblick, and Daniel Rojas. Plus, composer Marcelo Zarvos wrote the original score.

When they aren't selling out stadiums, Kpop superstars Rumi, Mira and Zoey use their secret identities as badass demon hunters to protect their fans from an ever-present supernatural threat. Together, they must face their biggest enemy yet – an irresistible rival boy band of demons in disguise.