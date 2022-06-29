KNIVES OUT Sequel GLASS ONION to Premiere at Toronto International Film Festival

TIFF is thrilled to announce that Rian Johnson's Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will make its festival debut with a world premiere at the 47th edition of the Festival.

In the follow-up to Rian Johnson's 2019 Knives Out, which earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay, Detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery involving a new cast of colorful suspects.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery stars Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline with Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista.

Written and directed by Rian Johnson and produced alongside his partner Ram Bergman under their T-Street banner, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is a Netflix film.