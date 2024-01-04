KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON Is Coming to Apple TV+

Following its widely acclaimed and award-winning global theatrical run, Apple Original Films TODAY announced that Martin Scorsese's Critics Choice and Golden Globe Award-nominated feature, “Killers of the Flower Moon,” will be available to stream globally on Apple TV+ beginning Friday, January 12.

Broadly hailed as a “masterpiece” and one of the best films of the year, “Killers of the Flower Moon” has been honored as the Best Film of the Year by the National Board of Review. The film has received 12 Critics Choice Award nominations and 7 Golden Globe Award nominations and was named to the American Film Institute's list of Motion Pictures of the Year.

Since its premiere, “Killers of the Flower Moon” has also landed on the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Oscars shortlists in the Best Makeup and Hair, Best Sound, Best Original Score and Best Original Song categories. The film has been selected as the No. 1 Best Film of 2023 by The New York Times and The New Yorker, in addition to its recognition by over 20 critics groups globally, including being awarded Best Film by the New York Film Critics Circle. This evening, “Killers of the Flower Moon” is set to be honored with the Vanguard Award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards gala.

Directed by Martin Scorsese and written for the screen by Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese, based on David Grann’s bestselling book of the same name, “Killers of the Flower Moon” is set in 1920s Oklahoma and depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror. The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins and Jillian Dion.

Hailing from Apple Studios, “Killers of the Flower Moon” was produced alongside Imperative Entertainment, Sikelia Productions and Appian Way. Producers are Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas, Martin Scorsese and Daniel Lupi, with Leonardo DiCaprio, Rick Yorn, Adam Somner, Marianne Bower, Lisa Frechette, John Atwood, Shea Kammer and Niels Juul serving as executive producers.