KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON Is Coming to Apple TV+

“Killers of the Flower Moon” will be available to stream globally on Apple TV+ beginning Friday, January 12.

By: Jan. 04, 2024

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: Holidays 2023 - Where to Watch WHITE CHRISTMAS, THE MUPPET CHRIS Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: Holidays 2023 - What to Watch!
What to Watch on New Year's Eve - Cynthia Erivo, Reneé Rapp & More Photo 2 What to Watch on New Year's Eve - Cynthia Erivo, Reneé Rapp & More
Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - Where to Watch HAZBIN HOTEL & More Photo 3 Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - What to Watch!
Video: Joby Talbot & Neil Hannon Unwrap the Delicious New Music of WONKA Photo 4 Video: Joby Talbot & Neil Hannon Unwrap the Delicious New Music of WONKA

KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON Is Coming to Apple TV+

Following its widely acclaimed and award-winning global theatrical run, Apple Original Films TODAY announced that Martin Scorsese's Critics Choice and Golden Globe Award-nominated feature, “Killers of the Flower Moon,” will be available to stream globally on Apple TV+ beginning Friday, January 12.

Broadly hailed as a “masterpiece” and one of the best films of the year, “Killers of the Flower Moon” has been honored as the Best Film of the Year by the National Board of Review. The film has received 12 Critics Choice Award nominations and 7 Golden Globe Award nominations and was named to the American Film Institute's list of Motion Pictures of the Year.

Since its premiere, “Killers of the Flower Moon” has also landed on the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Oscars shortlists in the Best Makeup and Hair, Best Sound, Best Original Score and Best Original Song categories. The film has been selected as the No. 1 Best Film of 2023 by The New York Times and The New Yorker, in addition to its recognition by over 20 critics groups globally, including being awarded Best Film by the New York Film Critics Circle. This evening, “Killers of the Flower Moon” is set to be honored with the Vanguard Award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards gala.

Directed by Martin Scorsese and written for the screen by Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese, based on David Grann’s bestselling book of the same name, “Killers of the Flower Moon” is set in 1920s Oklahoma and depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror. The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins and Jillian Dion.

Hailing from Apple Studios, “Killers of the Flower Moon” was produced alongside Imperative Entertainment, Sikelia Productions and Appian Way. Producers are Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas, Martin Scorsese and Daniel Lupi, with Leonardo DiCaprio, Rick Yorn, Adam Somner, Marianne Bower, Lisa Frechette, John Atwood, Shea Kammer and Niels Juul serving as executive producers.



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Video: Netflix Debuts AMERICAN NIGHTMARE Docu-Series Trailer Photo
Video: Netflix Debuts AMERICAN NIGHTMARE Docu-Series Trailer

From the filmmakers behind The Tinder Swindler, this three-part docuseries unravels the consequences of our cultural rush to judgment, and the damage done when law enforcement decides the truth can’t possibly be true. Watch the new video trailer now!

2
Video: Start Watching the RUPAULS DRAG RACE Season 16 Premiere Photo
Video: Start Watching the RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Season 16 Premiere

Watch the beginning of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” before it returns with 90 minute episodes. The new season ushers in 14 dazzling new queens to compete for the title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar” and a cash prize of $200,000 for the winner served by Cash App. This season marks the 15th Anniversary of the Drag Race franchise. Watch the video!

3
The Ed Mylett Show Joins The Cumulus Podcast Network Photo
The Ed Mylett Show Joins The Cumulus Podcast Network

The Ed Mylett Show joins the Cumulus Podcast Network, featuring interviews with peak performers in various industries. Hosted by Ed Mylett, a top business leader and peak performance expert, the show aims to inspire listeners to become their best selves. New episodes drop every Tuesday and Thursday.

4
Video: Watch A New Clip From Tonights Finale Of NATALIA SPEAKS Photo
Video: Watch A New Clip From Tonight's Finale Of NATALIA SPEAKS

Ahead of tonight's finale of THE CURIOUS CASE OF NATALIA GRACE: NATALIA SPEAKS at 9/8c, watch a sneak peek below. As the finale kicks off, Natalia will continue her emotional conversations with key figures from her past, like adoptive father Michael Barnett, and take steps to reclaim what is left of her childhood. Watch the video clip now!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Video: Watch Mandy Patinkin in Hulu's DEATH & OTHER DETAILS TrailerVideo: Watch Mandy Patinkin in Hulu's DEATH & OTHER DETAILS Trailer
MEAN GIRLS Film Cuts 'It Roars,' 'Where Do You Belong?' & More Songs; Tracklist RevealedMEAN GIRLS Film Cuts 'It Roars,' 'Where Do You Belong?' & More Songs; Tracklist Revealed
WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Sets Streaming Premiere DateWAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Sets Streaming Premiere Date
Video: Watch the FEUD: CAPOTE VS. THE SWANS Trailer With Diane Lane, Tom Hollander, Jessica Lange & MoreVideo: Watch the FEUD: CAPOTE VS. THE SWANS Trailer With Diane Lane, Tom Hollander, Jessica Lange & More

Videos

Start Watching the RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Season 16 Premiere Video
Start Watching the RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Season 16 Premiere
Watch the REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY Reunion Trailer Video
Watch the REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY Reunion Trailer
Watch Nicole Kidman in Prime Video's EXPATS Series Trailer Video
Watch Nicole Kidman in Prime Video's EXPATS Series Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
SWEENEY TODD
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE