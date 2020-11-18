KILL IT AND LEAVE THIS TOWN Opens at Anthology Film Archives NY Nov. 25

Polish artist Mariusz Wilczyński has been making visually striking, deeply personal short animations, as well as unique live animation performances, for twenty years.

His body of work has won him widespread acclaim in Poland and tributes at institutions around the world, including MoMA, the National Gallery in London, the National Museum of Brasília, the Tokyo International Forum, and many others.

The North American premiere run at Anthology Film Archives is a special two-week virtual engagement that will be accompanied by a program of Wilczyński's earlier short films beginning December 3, 2020.

Fifteen years in the making, KILL IT AND LEAVE THIS TOWN is Wilczyński's first feature-length film. The winner of the Jury Distinction Award at Annecy International Film Festival and the Grand Prize for Feature Animation at the Ottawa International Animation Festival, it is a hauntingly surreal meditation on aging, mortality, and loss. Adopting a visual style that makes visible the traces of its own creation, Wilczyński transmutes heavily autobiographical elements into a radically shape-shifting form in which outer reality and inner consciousness collapse into each other, and in which the laws of time, space, and identity are constantly in flux.

