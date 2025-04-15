KEVIN COSTNER’S THE WEST Sets Premiere on The HISTORY Channel

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The HISTORY Channel is set to premiere “Kevin Costner’s The West” on Monday, May 26 at 9pm ET/PT with back-to-back episodes followed by a special presentation of episode three on Tuesday, May 27 at 8pm ET/PT before returning to its regularly scheduled airdate and time of Mondays at 9pm ET/PT.

The eight-episode documentary series will provide a fresh look at the sweeping and complex history of the American West through a wide range of conflicts – all driven by the desperate struggle to control the land itself. Transcending the clichés of the ‘Wild West,’ each one-hour episode will capture multiple perspectives on the stories that not only defined an era but continue to shape our country today. The documentary series is hosted and executive produced by Academy Award®-winner Kevin Costner and executive produced by Pulitzer Prize®-winning historian Doris Kearns Goodwin and Academy Award®-winning production company RadicalMedia® in association with Territory Pictures and Pastimes Productions.

Kevin Costner's The West takes viewers on an epic journey through the birth of the American West, examining the relentless competition for land, power, and identity that forged our nation’s history. With legends born from figures such as Lewis and Clark and Sacagawea, to the clashes between lawmen and outlaws, the rise of cowboys and ranchers, the resilience of trailblazing women, and the fervor of fortune seekers and abolitionists, this series spans a century of pivotal events. By presenting these stories from diverse perspectives, the series illuminates both the indelible contributions of THE PIONEERS who shaped the dream of the American West and the courageous resistance of Native American tribes who valiantly defended their ancestral land.

The series highlights pivotal battles and iconic figures, from Chief Little Turtle’s decisive victory over the U.S. Army, sparking General “Mad” Anthony Wayne’s counteroffensive and the inexorable push westward, to the tenacious stands of the Blackfeet, Comanche, and Lakota Sioux tribes and by warriors like Red Cloud and Crazy Horse, as well as the storied vigilante Joaquin Murrieta. Blending powerful historical archives, striking visuals and insightful expert interviews with globally recognized historians, each episode highlights a crucial and often tragic chapter in the rich tapestry of the West.

This series will premiere as part of the network’s “HISTORY Honors 250,” a multiplatform initiative that includes long-form and short-form programming, digital and social content, custom partnerships, premium events, and more, leading up to the landmark 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States in July 2026.

