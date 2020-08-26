Justin Hartley Joins THE NOEL DIARY Film on Netflix

The film is based on the bestselling novel of the same name.

Deadline reports that "This Is Us" star Justin Hartley has joined the cast of "The Noel Diary" on Netflix.

The film is based on the bestselling novel by Richard Paul Evans.

Bonnie Bedelia and Treat Williams are also starring. Charles Shyer directs.

The film will follow the story of best-selling author Jacob Turner who returns home on Christmas to settle his estranged mother's estate. There he discovers a diary that may hold secrets to his own past and that of Rachel - a beautiful young woman on a mysterious journey of her own. Together, they embark on an adventure to confront their pasts and discover a future that's totally unexpected.

Apart from "This Is Us," Hartley is known for film appearances in "The Hunt" and "Little."

Read the original story on Deadline.

View More TV Stories Related Articles