Justin Guarini Leads SUPERKITTIES Series on Disney Junior

The series is set to premiere WEDNESDAY, JAN. 11, 2023.

Dec. 14, 2022  

"SuperKitties," an adorable, action-packed animated series about Ginny, Sparks, Buddy and Bitsy ― four cute and cuddly kittens who are brave, smart, strong and kind and with their talents combined, turn into SUPERKITTIES when trouble arises ― is set to premiere WEDNESDAY, JAN. 11, 2023, with a simulcast on Disney Channel and Disney Junior (10:30 a.m. EST). An initial batch of episodes will premiere the same day on on-demand platforms and Disney+.

Defeating villains and imparting important messages of kindness, empathy, friendship, resilience and problem-solving, the fluffy felines are on a mission to make the world a more caring and "pawesome" place.

The digital soundtrack, "Disney Junior Music: SuperKitties," featuring the theme song plus additional songs from the series, will be released by Walt Disney Records on Jan. 11.

Set in the city of Kittydale, each "SuperKitties" episode features two 11-minute stories as the four kittens, cuddled up at the Purr 'N' Play playspace or out playing around town, receive a "SuperKitty Call" from one of their animal friends with a problem that only the SuperKitties can help with, usually caused by one of the comedic villains in the series: Cat Burglar, Mr. Puppypaws, Lab Rat or Zsa-Zsa. With plenty of super skills and gadgets at their disposal, the SuperKitties set off to thwart the villains' plans and impart important messages along the way.

The "SuperKitties" voice cast includes Emma Berman (Disney-Pixar's "Luca") as Ginny, Cruz Flateau ("CoComelon") as Sparks, JeCobi Swain (ABC's "Home Economics") as Buddy, and Pyper Braun ("Country Comfort") as Bitsy.

Voicing the recurring comedic villains in the series are Justin Guarini ("American Idol") as Cat Burglar, James Monroe Iglehart (Broadway's "Aladdin") as Mr. Puppypaws, Ruth Pferdehirt ("Finding Nemo: The Musical") as Lab Rat, and Isabella Crovetti ("Vampirina") as Zsa-Zsa the cockatoo.

The series is created and executive produced by Emmy® Award winner Paula Rosenthal ("Peter Rabbit"). Emmy Award-winning producer, director and storyboard artist Kirk Van Wormer ("Transformers: Prime) is co-executive producer. Keith Harrison Dworkin ("UglyDolls") is songwriter, and Vidjay Beerepoot ("Minnie's Bow-Toons") is composer. Carmen Carter ("Dancing with the Stars") performs the series' theme song. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television - Kids (formerly known as Silvergate Media) in association with Disney Junior.

Watch the main titles here:



Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
Jennifer Nettles to Host New FOX Dating Reality Series Photo
Jennifer Nettles to Host New FOX Dating Reality Series
Farmer Wants a Wife is the most successful dating show in the world. The Fremantle-owned format has aired in 32 countries and resulted in 180 marriages and 410 children. In a trend that’s been sweeping America over the last few years, there’s been a migration from city-centers to suburban and rural locales, and with that, love follows.
WU-TANG: AN AMERICAN SAGA to Return on Hulu in February Photo
WU-TANG: AN AMERICAN SAGA to Return on Hulu in February
The Hulu Original series 'Wu-Tang: An American Saga' returns for its third and final season with three episodes. The cast includes Ashton Sanders, Shameik Moore, Siddiq Saunderson, Julian Elijah Martinez, Marcus Callender, Zolee Griggs, T.J. Atoms, Dave East, Johnell Young, Uyoata Udi and Damani Sease.
Apple TV+ to Premiere Boris Becker Documentary Photo
Apple TV+ to Premiere Boris Becker Documentary
Apple TV+ has announced the new two-part Boris Becker documentary event from Oscar-winning director Alex Gibney (“Taxi to the Dark Side,” “Enron,” “The Armstrong Lie,” “Going Clear”) and Oscar-winning producer John Battsek (“One Day in September,” “Searching for Sugar Man,” “Hillsborough,” “The Rescue”).

From This Author - Michael Major


Apple TV+ New Docuseries SUPER LEAGUE: THE WAR FOR FOOTBALL to Premiere in JanuaryApple TV+ New Docuseries SUPER LEAGUE: THE WAR FOR FOOTBALL to Premiere in January
December 14, 2022

“Super League: The War for Football” is a four-part series that documents the high stakes battle that is set off when plans for a breakaway league emerge and the past, present, and future of European football collide, leaving the game’s most powerful leaders to defend, or upend, the traditions of the sport. Watch the new video trailer now!
VIDEO: Watch the New Trailer For Darren Aronofsky's THE WHALE Film AdaptionVIDEO: Watch the New Trailer For Darren Aronofsky's THE WHALE Film Adaption
December 14, 2022

A new trailer for Darren Aronofsky’s film adaptation of The Whale has been released. The film is an adaptation of Samuel D. Hunter's acclaimed stage play and stars Brendan Fraser, Sadie Sink, Hong Chau, Ty Simpkins, and Samantha Morton. Watch the new video trailer now!
Sean 'Diddy' Combs & PARTYNEXTDOOR Drop Single 'Sex In The Porsche'Sean 'Diddy' Combs & PARTYNEXTDOOR Drop Single 'Sex In The Porsche'
December 14, 2022

“Sex in the Porsche,” is the second single from Diddy’s long awaited new album under his LOVE RECORDS imprint, in partnership with Motown Records, and follows the success of his number one hit “Gotta Move On” featuring Bryson Tiller. Written by PARTYNEXTDOOR and, DIDDY and produced by Nyan and DIDDY.
VIDEO: Netflix Drops KALEIDOSCOPE Series TrailerVIDEO: Netflix Drops KALEIDOSCOPE Series Trailer
December 13, 2022

Netflix debuts official video trailer for the suspenseful heist drama, Kaleidoscope. The series stars Giancarlo Esposito (he/him), Paz Vega (she/her), Rufus Sewell (he/him), Tati Gabrielle (she/her), Peter Mark Kendall (he/him), Rosaline Elbay (she/her), Jai Courtney (he/him) and Niousha Noor (she/her).
BLING EMPIRE: NEW YORK to Premiere on Netflix in JanuaryBLING EMPIRE: NEW YORK to Premiere on Netflix in January
December 13, 2022

Meet a fresh group of wealthy, sophisticated and hilarious Asian-Americans from New York City, where the quality of real estate is measured by address, not acreage. Conversations are direct, not coded. And competition – for love, for money, and for power – is fierce. Watch a new video clip from the series now!
