Julien's Auctions ICONS & IDOLS: HOLLYWOOD Announced

Julien's Auctions, the world-record breaking auction house, has announced its star-studded event ICONS & IDOLS: HOLLYWOOD to take place on December 16, 2019 at Julien's Auctions in Beverly Hills and live online at juliensauctions.com. This year end extravaganza offers over 400 items taken out of the vault and production archives of Hollywood's greatest films from the Golden Age of Hollywood to today's modern and new box office classics as well as important artifacts, rarely seen or coming to the auction block for the first time.

The top coming attractions on the auction marquee are two original iconic props with tremendous provenance that were featured in two of Hollywood's biggest film franchises of all time: The Lord of the Rings trilogy and the original Superman starring Christopher Reeve.

An original tobacco pipe used by Sir Ian Holm Cuthbert CBE (Ian Holm) in his iconic role as the hobbit Bilbo Baggins in The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (New Line, 2001), the first installment of the critically acclaimed and Academy Award-winning fantasy trilogy directed by Peter Jackson, will forge to the top of the auction block. Based on J.R.R. Tolkien's epic saga, the films spawned a worldwide phenomenon and ignited an even greater fandom among Tolkien followers. This is the first Bilbo Baggins pipe that has ever been made available to collectors and investors at auction and the first time an original prop from The Lord of the Rings trilogy has come with documents from both Peter Jackson and a principal member of the production, the Academy Award-winning Animation Supervisor, Randall William Cook. Jackson personally gifted this production artifact to animation supervisor Randall William Cook in celebration of Cook's 50th birthday during the making of the film. Included with the prop is the original birthday card from Jackson to Cook when the gift was presented to Cook on his birthday as well as a letter of authenticity from Cook. The pipe is estimated to sell at $100,000-$120,000.

One of the most recognized superhero costume pieces of all time that captured the hearts and imaginations of fans around the world and is a symbol of truth, justice and the American way soars onto the auction block. An original cape worn by Christopher Reeve in his iconic role as the Man of Steel in Superman (Warner Bros., 1978) directed by Richard Donner, based on the DC Comics character of the same name, makes only its second auction appearance after 40 years. This costume piece was part of a world-wide contest to promote the movie's release in 1979 with the grand prize being one of the six original capes made for and used in the film. The winner was personally selected by Christopher Reeve himself, and the cape includes a letter from DC Comics' President as well as the Editor and Publisher and a copy of a photo of Reeve choosing the winner and more. This is one of the few costume artifacts that can be positively attributed to the first film of the series and worn on screen by Reeve. The cape is estimated to sell at $100,000-$200,000.

Fresh off his iconic performance in 1968's Bullitt, Steve McQueen was continually cementing his reputation as the "King of Cool" as well as a connoisseur and skilled practitioner of all manner of motorsports, both on and off screen. McQueen's acquisition and use of this 1968 Husqvarna Viking 360 motorcycle (estimate $150,000-$200,000) was a pivotal moment in the history of motocross and its increased popularity in the coming decade. McQueen caught his first glimpse of this nimble two-stroke being utilized by Swedish racer Bengt Åberg to dominate the competition in the 500cc class. After the race McQueen approached Åberg and offered to purchase that exact bike, frame number MF-1987 and engine number 360449. The sale was agreed upon and brokered by motocross promoter and Husqvarna importer, Edison Dye through McQueen's company, Solar Productions.

Julien's Auctions is pleased to present one of the most extensive and important collections of costumes, props, memorabilia and models from the Star Trek TV and film franchise to ever to come to auction, including some of the finest offerings from the official CBS and Paramount Studios auction in 2006, with a total of nearly 50 lots.

The collection's top prize comes from the star of The Original Series and one of sci-fi's greatest heroes, Captain Kirk himself. A Starfleet command/officer's jacket worn by William Shatner in his legendary role as Kirk in Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (Paramount, 1982) reports to auction at an estimate of $80,000-$100,000. This jacket was kept after filming by the film's director, Nicholas Meyer, and will be only the second time it has come up for auction since the release of the film in 1982 .

Two rare visual effects starship models from Star Trek: The Next Generation (Paramount Domestic Television, 1987-1994) and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine (Paramount Domestic Television, 1993-1999 - the Vulcan "T'Pau" Starship and the U.S.S. Yeager - are on offer (estimate: $20,000-$25,000 each).

Some of the most coveted costumes from the series, with a focus on Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: Voyager, include Starfleet uniforms for Captain Picard, William Riker (Season One), Deanna Troi, Geordi La Forge and Worf (both Season Two), a rare Deanna Troi Season One jumpsuit, and episode specific costumes such as Captain Picard's Klingon robe, Sarek's death scene costume, Spock's Romulan disguise, Doctor Noonian Soong, as well as Worf's iconic baldrics from both Season One and Season Two, phaser rifles, and more. Also on offer are Starfleet costumes for the entire Voyager crew as well as a signature bodysuit from fan favorite Seven of Nine.

Other top highlights of the auction include: a custom made "Captain America" chopper similar to the iconic bike ridden by Peter Fonda and used in the publicity for the film Easy Rider by co-star Dennis Hopper (estimate: $80,000-$100,000); an original Ghostbusters II (Columbia, 1989) jumpsuit worn by Dan Aykroyd as Dr. Raymond Stantz (estimate: $20,000-$40,000) in the classic 1980s supernatural comedy franchise, marking the first time this particular costume has been brought to market (the franchise will pick up with a new film in 2020 with original cast members with a script by Aykroyd, who will also be reprising his role); an original painting by Norman Mingo used for the cover of MAD magazine #79 in June 1963, featuring mascot Alfred E. Neuman with Whistler's Mother with an estimate of $20,000-$30,000 (Norman Mingo is credited as "formalizing" the image of mascot Alfred E. Newman, and this original cover art is a famous and early example of his work... in August 2019, MAD Magazine - America's most popular satire magazine - ceased its regular monthly publication after 67 years apart from special issues and reprint);

The Maltese Falcon statuette, an early prototype of the bird used in the iconic Humphrey Bogart film and still the only plaster copy that has ever surfaced with labels dating the bird to no later than 1950 and from the Warner Bros. prop department (estimate: $4,000-$6,000); a cream pinstripe suit worn by Michael Keaton in Johnny Dangerously (20th Century, 1984) (estimate: $800-$1,200); a box of Fidel Castro's personal Hoyo de Monterrey de Jos #142 Gener, Habana, Cuba, Double Coronas cigars gifted by Castro to Howard Bingham in 1998 while Bingham was accompanying Muhammad Ali on a humanitarian mission to Cuba (estimate: $15,000-$20,000); a study model of the Brachiosaurus produced for the film Jurassic Park (Universal, 1993) (estimate: $10,000-$15,000); an 18K white gold open face pocket watch by Paul Ditisheim circa 1930 that belonged to Andy Warhol (estimate: $20,000-$40,000); an original Emmy Award for Outstanding Program Achievement presented to The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson for the 1977-1978 season (estimate: $5,000-$7,000); a hospital gown worn by Millie Bobby Brown for her role as Eleven in Stranger Things (Netflix, 2016) (estimate: $500-$700); a Nike swoosh Logo T-shirt worn by Tom Hanks in Forrest Gump (Paramount, 1994) in his Best Actor Oscar-winning role (estimate: $1,000-$2,000); a Hugh Hefner signed copy of the premiere issue of Playboy magazine featuring Marilyn Monroe on the cover (estimate: $10,000-$15,000) and an original first issue 1953 copy of Playboy magazine featuring Marilyn Monroe on the cover and signed by Hugh Hefner (estimate: $20,000-$30,000); a coat dress worn by Talia Shire in The Godfather (Paramount, 1972) (estimate: $3,000-$5,000); a group of four original watercolor and graphite costume sketches for the film BEN HUR (MGM, 1959) (estimate: $2,000-$4,000); production documents and photographs from Gone With the Wind, including a Clark Gable signed black and white scene still of Gable and Olivia de Havilland on the set of Gone With the Wind (MGM, 1939) (estimate: $2,000-$4,000);

an archive of production material related to art director James Schoppe's work with Stembridge Gun Rentals in securing practical weapons for use in Return of the Jedi (Lucasfilm, 1983) including a Webley & Scott No. 1 Mark like the kind ultimately used by Boba Fett in the film (estimate: $800-$1,200); a working script for Cecil B. DeMille's The Ten Commandments (Paramount, 1956) (estimate: $1,000-$2,000); three British autograph collections, including the British Royal Family (executed before, during, or after their ultimate title or reign) including King William IV, Queen Adelaide, Queen Victoria and more as well as a collection of approximately 100 signatures from British military figures, including George Townshend, 1st Marquess of Townshend and Sir Archibald Campbell, officer in the American Revolutionary War and victor at the battle of Savannah, Georgia and a collection of former British Prime Ministers, including Sir Robert Walpole generally considered the first Prime Minister of Great Britain and Spencer Perceval, the first and only Prime Minister to have been assassinated (estimate: $1,000-$2,000 each collection) and more.

"This exceptional selection of over 400 important and rare Hollywood memorabilia is the stuff that dreams are made of," said Darren Julien, President/Chief Executive Officer of Julien's Auctions. "These iconic pieces from the Superman cape worn by Christopher Reeve to new classics such as Ian Holm's Bilbo Baggins' pipe from The Lord of the Rings have transcended its origins from mere film props to our most recognized and revered symbols of Pop culture."





