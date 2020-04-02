Julie Bennett, Voice of Cindy Bear in YOGI BEAR, Has Passed Away From COVID-19 Complications

Variety has reported that Julie Bennett, best known for her work in the Hanna-Barbera cartoon series "The Yogi Bear Show" as Cindy Bear, has passed away from complications related to virus at 88.

Bennett's live-action TV credits include "Dragnet," "Leave It to Beaver," "Get Smart," "Love, American Style" and "Superman," as well as appearances on "The Tonight Show," "The Sid Caesar Show" and several specials on "The Bob Hope Show."

Bennett brought Cindy Bear to life for over two decades on "The Yogi Bear Show" and the series' feature films, "Hey There, It's Yogi Bear" and "Yogi and the Invasion of the Space Bears."

Her other voice over credits include several Looney Tune shows such as "Bugs Bunny," shows such as "Quick Draw McGraw" and "The Bullwinkle Show" and Aunt May Parker in the animated "Spider-Man" series from 1997 to 1998.

Donations in her memory can be made to the Actors Fund.

