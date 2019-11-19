Juan Pablo Raba Joins COYOTE

Nov. 19, 2019  
Deadline reports that Juan Pablo Raba will lead Paramount Network's upcoming scripted drama "Coyote."

Michael Chiklis also stars on the series from Michelle MacLaren ("Game of Thrones," "Breaking Bad").

"Coyote" follows Ben Clemens (Chiklis), who, after 32 years as a border patrol agent, is forced to work for the very people he spent his career trying to keep out of America. Now exposed to life on the other side of the wall, Ben will start to question his black-and-white views of the world, challenging his ideology and his loyalties.

Raba plays El Cartin, head of a small family cartel in Mexico.

Raba is best known for his roles "Six" and "Narcos."

Read the original story on Deadline.



