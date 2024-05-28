Josh O'Connor, Andrew Scott, & Cailee Spaeny Join KNIVES OUT 3

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The cast thickens for the third Knives Out film.

Following last week's announcement that Knives Out 3 will officially be titled Wake Up Dead Man, subsequent reports have REVEALED that Josh O'Connor, Cailee Spaeny, and Andrew Scott have all joined the whodunnit.

They star alongside Daniel Craig, who will be reprising his role as fan-favorite detective Benoit Blanc. According to a post from director Rian Johnson on X, the film is "about to go into production." Wake Up Dead Man will be released sometime in 2025.

The initial announcement video promised that this would be Blanc's "most dangerous case yet." Like its predecessor Glass Onion, Wake Up Dead Man will be released on Netflix, likely with a limited theatrical release as well.

Most recently, Andrew Scott was seen in All of Us Strangers and as the titular character in the Netflix series Ripley. In 2023, Scott starred in a one-man adaptation of Uncle Vanya, simply titled Vanya, on the West End.

Josh O'Connor can be seen in the recently released film Challengers, alongside Zendaya and Mike Faist. He is also known for his role as Charles in The Crown.

Cailee Spaeny was recently seen in the 2023 film Priscilla, where she played Elvis Presley's wife Priscilla Presley. This year, she appeared in Alex Garland's Civil War and can next be seen in Alien: Romulus.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery was released in 2022 and served as the sequel to the 2019 hit. The film saw Benoit Blanc detective at a lavish private estate on a Greek island. Blanc soon meets a distinctly disparate group of friends gathering at the invitation of billionaire Miles Bron for their yearly reunion. As in all the best murder mysteries, each character harbors their own secrets, lies and motivations. When someone turns up dead, everyone is a suspect.

Like Knives Out, Glass Onion featured another all-star cast that includes a returning Daniel Craig alongside Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline with Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista. Johnson is a self-professed musical theatre buff, and the film also served as the final onscreen projects for both Stephen Sondheim and Angela Lansbury.

Variety was the first to report on the Andrew Scott casting.

Photo Credit (Andrew Scott): Getty Images for W Magazine

