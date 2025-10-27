Josh Hartnett to Star in New Action Thriller ALL DAY & ALL NIGHT

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Josh Hartnett will star in and produce the action thriller All Day & All Night, written by Tommy Wirkola and John Niven, and to be directed by Tommy Wirkola, the Norwegian filmmaker best known for the Violent Night and Dead Snow franchises. Wirkola will produce alongside XYZ Films. The film is set for production in 2026.

When his daughter gets into Harvard, reformed bank robber Billy Davies (Hartnett) returns to a life of crime to come up with the tuition money. But when the bank heist goes horribly wrong, he and his crew accidentally stumble onto the set of a failing reality TV show. Now, Billy must stay on air long enough to figure out an escape plan from the cops trying to arrest him and the mob trying to kill him, while the producers must keep the show on air long enough to boost their ratings and evade cancellation.

XYZ previously executive-produced Wirkola’s Dead Snow 2: Red vs. Dead in 2014, and more recently produced and financed Norwegian film THE TRIP (directed and co-written by Wirkola), which sold and was released by Netflix in 2021. Wirkola and XYZ then joined forces to remake the film in English, helmed by Jorma Taccone and starring Jason Segel and Samara Weaving. Entitled Over Your Dead Body, the film will have a wide theatrical release from IFC next year. Wirkola is an Executive Producer on the remake.

Hartnett is an acclaimed actor, producer, and writer known for his performances across film and television. Rising to fame in the late 1990s with standout roles in THE VIRGIN SUICIDES, THE FACULTY, PEARL HARBOR and BLACK HAWK DOWN, Hartnett has built a diverse career balancing Hollywood blockbusters with acclaimed independent projects such as LUCKY NUMBER SLEVIN and 30 DAYS OF NIGHT. More recently, he earned praise for his work in Christopher Nolan’s OPPENHEIMER, M Night Shyamalan’s TRAP and the acclaimed series “Black Mirror” and “The Bear”. He is currently in post on MGM/Amazon’s VERITY, being released October 2026 and based on the best-selling novel by Colleen Hoover and Netflix miniseries “UNT Newfoundland Project.”

Wirkola just wrapped Universal’s VIOLENT NIGHT 2 being released December 2026 and has Sony’s SHIVER being released July 2026 starring Phoebe Dynevor, which he wrote, directed and produced.

Photo credit: Sarah Dunn