Josh Gad, Brad Paisley, John Legend, and Samuel L. Jackson Guest Host ABC's JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! This Week

ABC's Emmy Award-winning late-night talk show, “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EDT.

Sep. 5, 2020  

Following are the episodes scheduled to air the week of SEPT. 7-11 (subject to change):

Monday, Sept. 7 - GUEST HOST DAVID SPADE
OAD: 8/25/20
Rebroadcast at 11:35 p.m. and 12:35 a.m. EDT

Lauren Lapkis
Musical Guest The Avett Brothers

Tuesday, Sept. 8 - GUEST HOST JOSH GAD

Daisy Ridley

Wednesday, Sept. 9 - GUEST HOST BRAD PAISLEY

Rainn Wilson 2. Musical Guest Brad Paisley

Thursday, Sept. 10 - GUEST HOST JOHN LEGEND

DJ Khaled 2. Musical Guest John Legend

Friday, Sept. 11 - GUEST HOST SAMUEL L. JACKSON

John David Washington
Musical Guest Snoh Aalegra

Jimmy Kimmel and Sharon Hoffman serve as executive producers, alongside co-executive producers David Craig, Douglas DeLuca, Erin Irwin, Molly McNearney and Jennifer Sharron. "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is taped in front of a live studio audience and produced by 1205 AM Productions LLC in association with KIMMELOT and ABC Signature. (CLOSED-CAPTIONED)

Enjoy "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on the web at www.abc.com and at youtube/JimmyKimmelLive.


