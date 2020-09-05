Josh Gad, Brad Paisley, John Legend, and Samuel L. Jackson Guest Host ABC's JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! This Week
ABC's Emmy Award-winning late-night talk show, “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EDT.
Following are the episodes scheduled to air the week of SEPT. 7-11 (subject to change):
Monday, Sept. 7 - GUEST HOST DAVID SPADE
OAD: 8/25/20
Rebroadcast at 11:35 p.m. and 12:35 a.m. EDT
Lauren Lapkis
Musical Guest The Avett Brothers
Tuesday, Sept. 8 - GUEST HOST JOSH GAD
Daisy Ridley
Wednesday, Sept. 9 - GUEST HOST BRAD PAISLEY
Rainn Wilson 2. Musical Guest Brad Paisley
Thursday, Sept. 10 - GUEST HOST JOHN LEGEND
DJ Khaled 2. Musical Guest John Legend
Friday, Sept. 11 - GUEST HOST SAMUEL L. JACKSON
John David Washington
Musical Guest Snoh Aalegra
Jimmy Kimmel and Sharon Hoffman serve as executive producers, alongside co-executive producers David Craig, Douglas DeLuca, Erin Irwin, Molly McNearney and Jennifer Sharron. "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is taped in front of a live studio audience and produced by 1205 AM Productions LLC in association with KIMMELOT and ABC Signature. (CLOSED-CAPTIONED)
