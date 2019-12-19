Jori Arancio Named Executive Vice President, Communications, HBO Max, TNT, TBS & truTV

Jori Arancio, former Senior Vice President, Communications, ABC & ABC Studios, has been named Executive Vice President, Communications, HBO Max, TNT, TBS & truTV, it was announced today by Kevin Brockman, Executive Vice President, Global Communications, WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-To-Consumer, to whom she will report. In this role, Arancio will be the communications point for the entertainment units under Kevin Reilly, Chief Content Officer HBO Max & President TNT, TBS & truTV, working closely with his teams. Her first day in the new job will be Monday, Jan. 6, 2020.

In making the announcement, Brockman said, "I had the unique pleasure of not only working with Jori for 21 years while we were both at Disney, but also promoting her into a variety of jobs where she never failed to impress. She is one of the most strategic, thoughtful, and progressive communication executives in the business, and I'm thrilled that she'll now bring her expertise to bear on behalf of our new streaming service and cable networks. It's great to be working with her again."

Reilly stated, "From the moment I met Jori, I knew she had the unique mix of strategic focus and personal flair that makes her uniquely qualified to lead our communications and successfully collaborate with our executives and creative talent across our portfolio of media networks, while simultaneously nurturing the critical launch and growth of HBO Max. Jori will make a great addition to the senior team."

Arancio added, "I am honored to be entrusted to lead the fantastic communications teams at HBO Max, TNT, TBS and truTV. I look forward to working with them to launch the streaming service and to continue to drive awareness of the great programming at the cable networks. I'm especially excited to work with Kevin Reilly, a known trailblazer with a clear vision for his brands who knows how to create cultural impact with content, as well as the talented executives on his team. It is also a privilege to have the opportunity to once again work with Kevin Brockman. He is an incredible leader who brings out the best in people, creates successful teams and garners impactful results. I look forward to starting this new chapter in January."

Arancio worked for The Walt Disney Company for 21 years, most recently as senior vice president of Communications for ABC Entertainment and ABC Studios where she was responsible for all strategic corporate communication efforts, consumer press campaigns, awards outreach and talent relations for the two business units. During her tenure in this position, she shaped critical strategy and creative consumer campaigns for "The Bachelor" franchise, "Grey's Anatomy," "A Million Little Things," "The Conners," and "Live in Front of a Studio Audience," among others. She also helped launch the No. 1 comedy of 2018, "Roseanne"; "The Good Doctor"; and a successful relaunch of "American Idol."





From This Author TV News Desk