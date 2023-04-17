Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Jordan Klepper Guest Hosts Comedy Central's THE DAILY SHOW This Week

New episodes air at 11 p.m. ET/PT.

Apr. 17, 2023  

Tonight, Jordan Klepper kicks off his guest host week of Comedy Central's THE DAILY SHOW at 11 p.m. ET/PT. THE DAILY SHOW contributor and comedian's debut tonight is part of the roster of comedy greats and all-star correspondent and contributors guest hosting the next chapter of the award-winning late night franchise s.

Tonight's guests are Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) & Betty Gilpin (Peacock's "Mrs. Davis")

Additionally, sharing the latest installment of the new digital series "After the Cut," which is the next iteration of The Daily Show's Emmy-award winning digital series "Between the Scenes.'" In the last installment, guest host Roy Wood Jr. was joined by this week's guest host Jordan Klepper to discuss what Trump rallies are like, who they would interview from the past, and how Roy was doing. You can watch here.

More About "After the Cut": The series gives fans a glimpse into the spontaneous conversations between THE DAILY SHOW and the in-studio audience after the camera cuts

More about The Daily Show:

For over twenty-five years, the groundbreaking, Emmy and Peabody award-winning THE DAILY SHOW has entertained audiences each night with hilarious, provocative and insightful satire about our society that helps make sense of the world.

The Daily Show redefined the late night show category on TV and, with an audience of over 47M across social media platforms, has become a launching pad for some of the biggest stars in entertainment. This next chapter of this iconic franchise will showcase its diverse news team of correspondents and contributors, including Ronny Chieng, Michael Kosta, Desi Lydic, Dulcé Sloan, Roy Wood Jr., Lewis Black and Jordan Klepper, comedy greats as guests hosts, and interviews with influential and emerging voices from across society.

And as fans meaningfully engage with the expanded TDS universe of topical specials, digital content, podcasts and live events, it's clear THE DAILY SHOW offers the most comedy in late night across the most platforms.



