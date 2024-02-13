Joran Van Der Sloot Documentary Coming to Peacock

Premiering Feb 27 on Peacock, Pathological: The Lies of Joran Van Der Sloot delves into Joran van der Sloot's lifelong pattern of violence and pathological lying through rare interviews and new insights years after he brutally murdered American Natalee Holloway and Peruvian Stephany Flores.

The documentary features interviews from Matthew Holloway (Natalee Holloway's brother), Eva Pacohuanaco (Joran van der Sloot's girlfriend), Ricardo Flores (Stephany Flores' father), Adeli Abad Marchena (Night Clerk, Hotel TAC), Captain Juan Callan (Peruvian National Police (Ret.), Claire Fierman (Natalee Holloway's close friend), John Q. Kelly (Attorney for Beth Holloway), and more.

ABOUT PATHOLOGICAL: THE LIES OF JORAN VAN DER SLOOT

Through rare interviews with victims' family members, eyewitnesses and experts on the criminal mind, this documentary reveals new insights into how Joran van der Sloot's lifelong pattern of violence and pathological lying leads to the deaths of two young women. Few killers have ever murdered again after they became famous for another killing, but on the fifth anniversary of Natalee Holloway's disappearance, Joran murders 21-year-old Stephany Flores in Peru.

Hauntingly, his trip there is financed by money he extorted from Natalee Holloway's mother, Beth, after falsely promising to reveal where Natalee's body was for a price. In 2023 — 18 years after Natalee's disappearance — Beth Holloway finally gets her day in court with Joran, who admits for the first time that he murdered her daughter. His admission brings some long-sought comfort to Natalee's family, but Joran's history of deceit and manipulation leads some to question the details in his latest story.