Jonathan Van Ness Narrates HIV Documentary Special on VICE TV

VICE TV, America's fastest growing entertainment cable network, announced TODAY the commission of a special documentary film which will mark the 40th anniversary of HIV/AIDS in the USA, voiced by Emmy-nominated television personality, New York Times best-selling author and activist Jonathan Van Ness. The two-hour documentary entitled VICE VERSA: The Neglected Pandemic, 40 Years of HIV & AIDS, will be a comprehensive look at what it is to be HIV positive in the USA in 2021. The special is produced by VICE Studios and distributed worldwide by VICE Distribution. It premieres Wednesday June 2nd at 9 pm ET/PT on VICE TV.

Through personal accounts, insights from different communities, organisations, races, genders and sexual orientations, VICE VERSA: The Neglected Pandemic, 40 Years of HIV & AIDS, will showcase the frontlines of scientific advancements in the field and the reality of the experience. Exploring the truth behind the statistics, viewers will be taken across the United States to meet those living with HIV/AIDS, such as Hamilton star and activist Javier Muñoz, and the advocates fighting for better civil rights for the affected communities

Jonathan Van Ness, who stars on Netflix's Emmy award-winning series Queer Eye, REVEALED their own HIV positive status in their 2019 memoir Over The Top: A Raw Journey to Self-Love in the hopes it would break the stigma surrounding the disease. Van Ness' appearance on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT to discuss their book and life with the illness earned a GLAAD Media Award for 'Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode.' Van Ness is passionate about using their platform and voice for change and has worked closely with Planned Parenthood and The Trevor Project on campaigns aimed at removing the shame and stigma that comes along with talking about sexual health.

"It made so much sense to partner with VICE TV on this project, as they are built around a mission to tell courageous true stories you won't see anywhere else told by authentic, first person voices" said narrator Jonathan Van Ness. "Living with HIV has changed my life and my outlook on the world. The HIV Social Safety Net in the United States does not serve people equally and being part of this mission to educate more people is something I'm honored to do."

The special will also feature insights from Dr. Anthony Fauci, who rose to prominence during the AIDS crisis in 1984, becoming the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, a position he still holds today. With a focus on the present, acknowledgement of the past, and an assessment of where we need to go, this powerful and timely film will see America move into a momentous period of change.

"In reflecting on the global response to COVID-19, it is jarring to realize there was a real absence of a united medical and legislative response during the height of the HIV/AIDS epidemic in the 1980's" said Morgan Hertzan, Executive Vice President and General Manager, VICE TV. "We know now that this was rooted in a lack of regard and compassion towards the communities most affected by the illness. It is tragic to think about how many lives could have been saved and where we might be TODAY had the public been less fearful all those years ago."

VICE VERSA: The Neglected Pandemic, 40 Years of HIV & AIDS is part of VICE TV's VICE VERSA strand, a series of independent documentary specials that serve as a hub for compelling storytelling that challenges the status quo. VICE VERSA: The Neglected Pandemic, 40 Years of HIV & AIDS follows VICE VERSA: One Man and His Shoes, a deep dive into the global love affair with Nike's Air Jordan sneakers; VICE Versa: Bernie Blackout, which investigated whether Bernie Sanders' campaign for presidency was sabotaged by corporate media bias and the mainstream press; and VICE VERSA: Meghan Markle Escaping The Crown, which explored if institutionalized racism drove the U.K's first black princess to flee the crown.

VICE TV is available via all major satellite and cable providers and the VICE TV app via iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, and Chromecast. For more information about VICE TV, go to VICETV.com

VICE VERSA: The Neglected Pandemic, 40 Years of HIV & AIDS is narrated by Jonathan Van Ness. Executive producer is Yonni Usiskin and co-executive producer is Lexi Rose. Directed and produced by Linda McCarthy for VICE Studios. Falguni Lakhani Adams is Executive Producer for VICE TV and Tara Nadolny is Senior Development Manager for VICE TV. Catherine Whyte is EVP, Head of Production, VICE TV. VICE Distribution, the global distribution division of VICE Media Group, holds worldwide rights.