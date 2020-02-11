Jonathan Tucker Joins DEBRIS on NBC

Variety reports that actor Jonathan Tucker has joined "Debris," a new drama pilot at NBC.

The series follows two agents from two different continents, and two different mindsets, who must work together to investigate when wreckage from a destroyed alien spacecraft has mysterious effects on humankind.

Tucker plays Bryan Beneventi, a headstrong, smart CIA operative currently working on the investigation of strange occurrences.

Tucker is known for roles on "City on a Hill," "Kingdom," "Westworld," "American Gods," "Snowfall," and more. His film work includes "Charlie's Angels," "The Virgin Suicides," "Hostage," and "In the Valley of Elah."

Read the original story on Variety.





