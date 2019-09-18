Jonathan Rhys Meyers' AWAKE Comes to Blu-ray and DVD September 24

On a quiet evening, a shabby beige sedan speeds down a country highway. Dust and gravel fly through the air when suddenly the car slides out of control into a ravine. Later a man wakes up in a hospital bed with no recollection of who he is or how he got there. His nurse Diana (Francesca Eastwood) is unable to find any identification and refers to him as John Doe (Jonathan Rhys Meyers). The police barge into the hospital, accusing John of being a serial killer responsible for the murder of several young women in the area. As the sergeant ushers John into a private room for questioning, he manages to escape with the help of Diana, who is convinced of his innocence. The fugitives then set off for the last crime scene IN SEARCH OF clues and answers to clear John's name but the benevolent nurse will soon uncover THE SHOCKING TRUTH behind the amnesiac's identity and the WEB OF DECEIT that will lead him to a final fight for his survival.

Watch the trailer below:





Related Articles View More TV Stories