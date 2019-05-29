Jonas Brothers Join Ryan Seacrest as Co-Hosts of LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN

May. 29, 2019  

Jonas Brothers Join Ryan Seacrest as Co-Hosts of LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN

The "Live with Kelly and Ryan" Host Chat desk is going to be a bit more crowded on Thursday, June 13. Filling in for Kelly Ripa won't be just one guest co-host ... it'll be a triumvirate, as GRAMMY ® -nominated, multiplatinum powerhouse trio Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas join host Ryan Seacrest on the iconic morning talk show.
The "Live" co-hosting stint is the latest stop on an extremely full Jonas Brothers schedule.

On June 13, Nick, Joe and Kevin will update Ryan and the "Live" audience on their new documentary, "Chasing Happiness," as well as their latest album, "Happiness Begins," and their upcoming tour. And as co-hosts, they'll be side by side with Ryan as he welcomes actor Bill Pullman to the show.

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national Syndication by Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Visit "Live" on the web ( KellyandRyan.com ), Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and SnapChat (@LiveKellyRyan).



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • Jonas Brothers Join Ryan Seacrest as Co-Hosts of LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN
  • Fred Rogers Productions and Bezos Family Foundation Extend DANIEL TIGER'S NEIGHBORHOOD Partnership
  • HBO's Record-Breaking Hit GAME OF THRONES Season 8 Is Now Available for Digital Download
  • Zack Snyder's Netflix Zombie Thriller ARMY OF THE DEAD Rounds Out Cast
  • YouTube Heats Up Summer Programming With Full Slate of Free Series and Specials
  • Red Nose Day Celebrates Fifth Annual Event To End Child Poverty As Stars Turn Out To Support

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
    Â  Â 
    popup