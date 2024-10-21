Jon Stewart Returns to THE DAILY SHOW Tonight for Tim Waltz Interview

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Jon Stewart returns to the EMMY-winning The Daily Show desk tonight followed by Michael Kosta Tuesday - Thursday at 11 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central, with the episode available on Paramount+ the next morning.

Stewart will continue to host alongside The Daily Show’s News Team, including Ronny Chieng, Jordan Klepper, Michael Kosta, and Desi Lydic alongside Dulcé Sloan and Lewis Black with recent additions Troy Iwata, Josh Johnson, and Grace Kuhlenschmidt.

The guest lineup for THIS WEEK includes:

The Daily Show airs weeknights at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central and is available the following morning on Paramount+, CC.com and the CC App. Tickets can be requested for free at dailyshowtickets.com.

