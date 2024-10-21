News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Jon Stewart Returns to THE DAILY SHOW Tonight for Tim Waltz Interview

The episode airs tonight at 11 p.m. ET/PT.

By: Oct. 21, 2024
Jon Stewart Returns to THE DAILY SHOW Tonight for Tim Waltz Interview Image
Jon Stewart returns to the EMMY-winning The Daily Show desk tonight followed by Michael Kosta Tuesday - Thursday at 11 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central, with the episode available on Paramount+ the next morning.

Stewart will continue to host alongside The Daily Show’s News Team, including Ronny ChiengJordan KlepperMichael Kosta, and Desi Lydic alongside Dulcé Sloan and Lewis Black with recent additions Troy IwataJosh Johnson, and Grace Kuhlenschmidt.

The guest lineup for THIS WEEK includes:

  • Mon, Oct. 21 (Tonight): Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN, vice presidential nominee)
  • Tues, Oct. 22: Sec. Jennifer Granholm (U.S. Dept. of Energy)
  • Wed, Oct. 23: David Hogg (co-founder, March for Our Lives & Leaders We Deserve)
  • Thurs, Oct. 24: Fat Joe (rapper & host - promoting STARZ series “Fat Joe Talks”)

The Daily Show airs weeknights at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central and is available the following morning on Paramount+, CC.com and the CC App. Tickets can be requested for free at dailyshowtickets.com.  



