Jon Pierre and Mary Tjon-Joe-Pin Return to HGTV in TWO STEPS HOME

Home renovation experts Jon Pierre and Mary Tjon-Joe-Pin, best known from their HGTV series Going for Sold, will take a two-step approach to guide clients through the oftentimes daunting process of selling their current house and buying a new one that perfectly fits their needs in the network's new series Two Steps Home. Premiering Wednesday, June 16, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, the eight-episode series will spotlight Jon Pierre, a real estate agent, and Mary, a designer-who are also busy parents of two-as they help their Houston-area clients sell, buy and renovate to create their ideal home.

In step one, Mary's creative and budget-conscious design ideas will ensure the client's house sells for top dollar. For step two, Jon Pierre will use his savvy know-how of the Houston market to find the client a new property that meets most of their wish list but needs a few renovations to make it perfect. Once their current home sells, Jon Pierre and Mary will invest the extra profit to buy and overhaul the family's new home.

"The home BUYING AND SELLING process can be very overwhelming," said Mary. "So many people leave money on the table when they sell and feel forced to make compromises when they buy. We're taking two steps to change that."

"We help clients get the home of their dreams," said Jon Pierre. "We show them how to sell for maximum profit, then invest in smart renovations and upgrades for their new space. We're welcoming families home one step at a time."

In the series premiere, Jon Pierre and Mary will work with a single mom and teacher who also runs a baking business on the side. Cost-efficient, but impactful changes, including painting THE KITCHEN cabinets and turning the living room fireplace into a statement piece, will prep her current property to list. Jon Pierre and Mary will then turn the home-sale profit into personalized renovations for her newly purchased home, including a high-end kitchen with double ovens and a modern staircase design.

Throughout the season, the duo will lead a wide range of clients to a home they never want to leave, from a family that needs a dedicated homeschool space to a couple with a new baby who wants room for the grandparents.

